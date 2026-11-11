Wales gives its own Master the Van Gogh treatment

Stephen Price

In a groundbreaking first for Wales, the National Library of Wales is giving Sir Kyffin Williams, widely regarded as the defining Welsh artist of the 20th century, the kind of immersive treatment usually reserved for Van Gogh and Cézanne.

Narrated by Sir Bryn Terfel, Profiad Kyffin Experience is a free, 30-minute journey into Kyffin’s world of brooding mountains, hill-farms and sheepdogs, made possible by two technologies specially invented by Focal Studios.

Officially unveiled on Thursday 12 November at 6pm by Heledd Fychan MS, Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, the new immersive experience opens to the public on Wednesday 18 November. It aims not only to introduce Kyffin to a new, younger audience, but also to open the Library up to people who may never have thought of visiting.

Speaking ahead of the official launch, Heledd Fychan MS, Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, said: “I believe that access to culture should be a fundamental right for everyone in Wales, whoever they are and wherever they live.

“Innovative experiences like this, which strive to be bilingual and open to all, will help us achieve that vision. Kyffin Williams painted the Wales we all know and to be able to see his work brought to a new generation with such Welsh imagination and talent, I’m delighted to open up this experience.”

Joining Sir Bryn Terfel are creative company leo&hyde, led by Leo Mercer, who also composed the experience’s original soundtrack; singer, songwriter and children’s author Casi Wyn, who helped make the experience meaningfully bilingual; and acclaimed Welsh folk trio VRï, who perform the soundtrack.

Vocals are by Sion Rickard and Beth Celyn, with Anna Phillips on harp and Carys Gittins on flute. The soundtrack was produced by Andrew Beaton and recorded by Sam Gee.

Focal Studios are the principal designers on Profiad Kyffin Experience, bringing together the many creative and technical suppliers working on the project. Their expertise in experiential design, projection mapping and interactive technology has helped to find magical ways to immerse audiences in Kyffin’s work.

To achieve some of the spectacular interactive elements of the experience, they have actually developed new inventions that have brought Kyffin’s work to life. Working in partnership with researchers from LJMU (Liverpool John Moores University), they have developed a new technique to capture Kyffin’s work in high fidelity 3D scans of the paintings, which are then used in an interactive self portrait easel. In addition, a remotely accessible projection mapping technique has been employed and a 3D printed topographical map depicting the places Kyffin walked and painted.

Together, they map, reconstruct and project Kyffin’s artworks around visitors in art, sound and light, preserving every brushstroke’s texture and character.

Focal Studios Chief Executive, Dennis Outten, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to put people inside amazing stories. I am obsessed with exploring how creative technology can be used to turn reality into a wonderful and accessible storytelling experience.

“I’ve never been a fan of VR headsets, so with projection mapping we develop work that brings the real world to life. Kyffin’s paintings are so textured that we had to invent two new technologies to do them justice.

“We’re really proud of this experience, not least because we’ve been able to project his landscapes without losing any of his texture, which is no mean feat.”

Kyffin’s rural scenes and animals make this fully bilingual experience a good fit for families and younger visitors, as well as long-standing admirers of his work. It also makes a ready-made day out, alongside Aberystwyth’s seafront, castle and wider cultural offer, including the town and Ceredigion’s designation as Wales’ first UNESCO City of Literature.

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said: “Innovation isn’t a new thing in Wales and this groundbreaking experience reflects how we are constantly looking for new ways to celebrate and share the stories and culture of our nation for the people of Wales and others to experience.

“Standing in the middle of Kyffin’s mountains, with Bryn’s unmistakable voice as my guide, I saw Kyffin’s work anew, and felt a great sense of pride alongside the responsibility of being the institution Kyffin entrusted with his life’s work. I can’t thank our funders enough, particularly the Colwinston Trust and Welsh Government. It really does need to be seen to be believed.”

Sir Kyffin Williams (1918–2006) was born in Llangefni, Anglesey, and trained at the Slade School of Art before returning to Wales, where he spent his career painting its landscape and people, often outdoors and with a palette knife. His subjects ranged from the mountains and sea of Anglesey to the sheepdogs of Welsh hill farms. He was knighted in 1999. On his death in 2006 he left his estate to the National Library of Wales, which now holds the largest collection of his work in the world.

Creative director of Profiad Kyffin Experience, Leo Mercer, of leo&hyde said: “This has been a real labour of love, and immersing ourselves in Kyffin’s world has been a real honour. We’ve been bowled over by the emotion in Kyffin’s paintings, and from the start set ourselves the challenge of using our artform – digital projection – to reach the same depth of feeling.

“We spent a long time living with Kyffin’s paintings, choosing the works that tell his story: the farmers and the sheepdogs he loved, the mountains he was in awe of, and working with the National Library of Wales’ brilliant digital team to create hi-resolution scans which capture the artworks in immense detail.

“Hearing Sir Bryn’s voice guide visitors through that world, along with the music performed by wonderful musicians led by VRï, is something we’re immensely proud of. We want people to feel what Kyffin felt, standing in front of those landscapes, and we hope to have gone some way to achieve that.”

The experience is made possible thanks to principal funding from Colwinston Charitable Trust, whose founder and chair Mathew Prichard CBE said: “The Colwinston Trust is delighted to celebrate 30 years of working with many high quality arts organisations across the UK by awarding a special Anniversary Grant to support this immersive Kyffin experience at the National Library of Wales.

“We are thrilled to support this landmark immersive experience here in Wales, in the institution Kyffin trusted with his life’s work. Twenty years on, it feels the right moment to help a new generation discover and enjoy the work of this magnificent Welsh artist.”

The experience is also supported by the Welsh Government and the Friends of the National Library of Wales.

With just ten people per session, Profiad Kyffin Experience is set to be in high demand. It is free to attend (a small booking fee applies). The first release of tickets is available now at library.wales | llyfrgell.cymru, with dates from January 2027 onwards to follow soon. Advance booking is highly recommended. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Profiad Kyffin Experience opens to the public from Wednesday 18 November 2026

For full details, visit: library.wales