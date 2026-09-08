Wales’ ‘Most Dog-Friendly Pub’ 2026 revealed

Nation Cymru staff

A pub in a historic market town dubbed Wales’ ‘best place to live’ has earned the prestigious title of the Best Dog-Friendly Pub in Wales, following a nationwide search by Rover.

Rover’s expert Tavern Testers and their four-legged companions put 110 pubs across the UK through their paces to find the very best places for pups and their people.

Leading the pack in Wales, The Greyhound Inn in Usk went above and beyond to cater for its canine guests. Alongside fresh water, treats, beds, blankets and toys, dogs can enjoy their own menu, doggy ice cream and drinks, plus a dedicated play paddock. Warm taps and towels are even available for post-walk clean-ups, making this Usk pub a five-star destination for dogs and their owners.

Also highly commended for their pup-pleasing efforts were The Watermill Bridgend, and Three Horseshoes Barry, proving pubs across Wales are going above and beyond to give their four-legged regulars a warm welcome.

A reviewer from Rover – the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care – judged pubs on a range of factors, including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, canine facilities, pet safety, and the overall experience for their pooch – leaving no bone unturned.

The ulti-mutt accolade comes as Rover’s research reveals dogs are becoming bona fide regulars at Britain’s pubs. Almost half (47%) of owners say their pooch is on first-name terms with pub staff, while 44% say they’re known by the landlord and locals alike (43%).

In fact, our four-legged friends may be better at working the room than their owners. While 43% of pet parents know the names of other dogs at their local, half (50%) of Brits* admit they have no idea what their owners are called. And more than a quarter (28%) owners say their dog would happily snub the park, in favour of a trip to the pub.

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist expert comments: “For dogs who are comfortable in social settings, a trip to the pub can be a really positive experience, offering plenty of mental stimulation through new sights, sounds and smells, as well as valuable quality time with their owners. The best dog-friendly venues understand that a warm welcome goes beyond simply allowing dogs through the door – having access to fresh water, enough space to settle and a calm, comfortable environment can all help dogs feel at ease. The winning pubs have clearly thought about the experience from a dog’s perspective, while adding plenty of fun touches for owners too.”

The pub’s website shares: “Escape to the heart of the Welsh countryside and discover The Greyhound Inn, the award-winning sister venue to The Alfred Russel Wallace Restaurant in Usk.

“Immerse yourself in our idyllic setting: Nestled amidst the breath-taking Usk Valley, our traditional country pub welcomes you with warm hospitality, delectable home-cooked cuisine, and a cosy atmosphere.

“Unwind by the fire: Step into our charming establishment, where roaring log fires crackle and the aroma of freshly prepared food fills the air.

“Unforgettable experiences for all: We cater to every craving, offering a variety of delicious dishes and cater to furry friends too – we’re a dog-friendly pub and hotel! We also cater for small intimate events and weddings with free venue hire. See our brand new private dining Garden Room.”

“Town of flowers”

The ‘blooming borders market town’ was named the Best Place to Live in Wales in 2026 according to The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

This year, a total of seven Welsh locations feature in the highly respected Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2026 annual guide

Tim Palmer writes: “Usk doesn’t just wear its “Town of Flowers” title for show; it’s a rallying cry for the community in this ancient market town. It took 2,500 plants and a small army of volunteers to secure its latest Britain in Bloom gold award: best-kept large village in Wales 2025.

“It’s a place where the local rugby team lends its muscle to community planting, nesting boxes are provided for swifts, where wild swimmers campaigned for a £10 million wastewater upgrade to combat river pollution and where more than 60 community groups — covering subjects such as astronomy and philosophy — keep the calendar full to bursting.

“Facilities for tennis, football, rugby and cricket are excellent — the 150-year-old cricket club’s beautiful ground is the perfect place to while away a dreamy summer afternoon.”

He focuses on Laura Humphreys, a vet who moved here from west London 12 years ago and lives on her husband’s family farm.

She told the publication: “I was a bit concerned that there wouldn’t be enough to do, but if anything there’s too much,” she says. Entertainment ranges from open-mic nights in some of the dozen pubs to big events such as the annual Usk agricultural show, where volunteers turn out en masse to welcome thousands of visitors, Usktoberfest in the memorial hall and the Big Love music festival.

“The most important thing here is the community,” Humphreys adds. “There are a lot of people who care a lot and do a lot. It’s also a great place to bring up children. There’s a good selection of nurseries and a nice community of parents. In summer the river becomes a playground — and the actual playground is about to get an upgrade.

For more information about this year’s dog friendly pub awards, visit: https://www.rover.com/uk/ blog/dog-friendly-pubs/ .

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