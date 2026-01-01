Wales tops Animal Kindness Index despite challenging year for RSPCA

The RSPCA has revealed that more people care about animals in Wales than in any other UK nation.

Findings from the RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index – the charity’s annual survey into the UK’s attitude towards animals – showed that Wales has the highest proportion of animal lovers, with 75 per cent of people here classing themselves as such.

That’s higher than Scotland (72 per cent), England (70 per cent), and Northern Ireland (69 per cent).

But it has also been a challenging year, as reports of animals being abandoned have sky-rocketed in Wales – with incidents raised with the RSPCA rising by 12.5% percent in the first ten months of the year.

In the same 10 months in 2025 there was also a 14% rise in neglect reports in Wales exposing an animal welfare crisis.

This year also saw proposals to ban greyhound racing move forward in the Senedd – the RSPCA and its Cut the Chase coalition partners say they are looking forward to continuing to work with Senedd Members as this legislation progresses in 2026.

As Wales approaches the 2026 Senedd election the RSPCA note the importance of 2026 for animal welfare as – suggesting they will be working hard to try and influence the manifestos of political parties across Wales in the hopes of meeting its ambition of creating a better world for every kind of animal is firmly on the agenda.

RSPCA superintendent Simon Osborne said: “Every single day throughout the year, our teams rescue, rehabilitate and rehome hundreds of animals with very special backgrounds and stories of triumph over adversity. With New Year upon us, we’re proud to showcase how animal lovers in Wales have supported us to help so many animals survive in so many situations.

“For more than 200 years, the RSPCA has been working tirelessly to bring animals to safety and give them the expert treatment and compassion they deserve – but we can’t do that without the support of fellow animal lovers.

“If you care about animals, it’s time to turn that care into action. Help rescue, heal and protect suffering animals by joining The Big Give Back to Animals to help them live the lives they deserve.”

Looking back at 2025, RSPCA Cymru have shared some of their most interesting rescues of the year from across Wales.

A thrush entangled on a tree branch 40 feet high near Pontypool was released back into the wild – thanks to successful partnership working.

The small bird had been spotted by staff at Monmouthshire Housing Association 40 feet high up a tree and was unable to free itself due to wire stuck around its foot on a branch.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kirsty Morgan assessed the situation and called South Wales Fire & Rescue Service for assistance who were able to use their specialist equipment to free the bird.

“The wire was wrapped too tight around its leg for me to remove it, so I took the thrush to a vets where the wire was removed. The bird had a night of rest and some anti-inflammatory medication and was then fit enough for me to release him back into the wild – which was such a lovely moment!”

A representative from Monmouthshire Housing Association’s Facilities Team said: “We were delighted when the RSPCA returned the thrush and released it outside our HQ. Upon landing in a nearby tree, a second thrush flew over, and the two birds began calling to each other, it was a heartwarming scene! Our rural communities and wildlife are incredibly important to us, and we are thrilled that the bird flew off safe and well!”

A 12-week-old underweight female black Patterdale Terrier puppy (pictured) – was found in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil in June. The neglected puppy was taken to a vet by the finder.

An appeal was launched for information on the puppy who was “extremely small for her age” as she weighed just 900 grams (32 ounces) – similar to the weight of a loaf of bread. She also had Ricketts, a docked tail and was struggling to walk using all four of her legs.

RSPCA Inspector Gemma Cooper said the pup has been named Audrey and has recovered well: “Luckily this pup is much better now and has grown into a healthy pet and has found a happy and loving home to call her own.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped with her care and to those who sent their best wishes. After being so small we feared for the worst, but it is wonderful she is doing so well.”

An adult badger was rescued after he fell down an open manhole in Colwyn Bay in November.

RSPCA Inspector Louise Showering attended along with the Clwyd Badger Group who carried out the rescue together.

Louise said: “It was a two-person job and it required a long grasper and a reptile bag on a pole to hoist him out. He was uninjured and quickly ran off. He was so quick I struggled to get a decent picture of him!”

She added: “I’d like to thank Clwyd Badger Group for their assistance and it was a great example of teamwork which is so important in coming to the aid of animals.

“It was lovely to see the badger run free after having had quite a scare being trapped down the manhole. Luckily he was spotted and we were able to release him unharmed.”

Conwy County Borough Council later attended to cover the manhole.

In January, a tawny owl needed rescuing after getting tangled on a branch by its wing. The bird was found hanging 20ft above fast-flowing water in Bedwas, Caerphilly.

RSPCA Inspector Sophie Daniels and South Wales Fire & Rescue Service went to help.

She said: “The owl may have been there for some time, and was clearly distressed. Although we couldn’t confirm it – we all thought that the bird of prey had become entangled due to a fishing line on the branches.”

The fire crew and Sophie combined both of their reach poles with a net to reach the bird and pull him free – but then he jumped out of the net and fell in the river.

“He managed to scramble onto the bank but couldn’t fly so Sophie went to collect him and took him to a local vet. He was later released back into the wild.

Sophie added: “This owl had a really lucky escape!”

A puffin named Oona was released back into the wild in west Wales after rehabilitation at the specialist RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Somerset.

Oona was one of only six puffins ever treated by the team in the last decade, having been found a staggering 110 miles inland in a garden in Herefordshire in June.

She was taken to Vets for Pets in Hereford for triage, where she was found to be very underweight at only 218g – half the weight of a healthy adult. Following advice from resident RSPCA wildlife vet David Couper, she was stabilised and transferred for rehabilitation.

Oona received care, including a wash to remove residual oil contaminating her waterproofing, and after recovering and eating plenty of fish, she was transported to Pembrokeshire and successfully released back into the sea.

The RSPCA is asking the public to help smaller trapped animals if it’s safe to do so, sharing that “when an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better.”

They have released step-by-step guides on how to help mammals and birds to help the public free animals from common scenarios, such as a hedgehog tangled in a football net or a bat trapped in a garage.

They say: “If you find a dog who is trapped please contact your local authority’s stray dog service; you can find your nearest one here. They can request the support of our teams if they require specialist skills and we’re able to respond.”

For advice on how to help a trapped animal, visit www.rspca.org.uk/ reportaconcern.