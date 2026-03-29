Watch: Acclaimed Welsh actor joins national campaign exposing hidden abuse experienced by older women

Stephen Price

Acclaimed Welsh actor Sharon Morgan has lent her voice to a powerful new campaign highlighting the often-overlooked experiences of older people affected by sexual violence and domestic abuse.

The campaign, created by Live Fear Free challenges the widespread misconception that violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence (VAWDASV) does not affect people in later life.

At its centre is a short film, ‘Abuse Can Happen At Any Age’, based entirely on real accounts from older victim-survivors – many of whom first disclosed their experiences of sexual violence, coercive control, or long-term domestic abuse only in later life.

Recent evidence shows that older adults remain significantly underrepresented in frontline services and are less likely to seek support.

Research from Dewis Choice, based at Aberystwyth University, draws on in-depth interviews with people aged 60 and over who have experienced abuse from partners or family members. The report concludes that older adults face specific barriers to seeking help and are frequently invisible in domestic and sexual abuse policy and service provision.

“It was the first time someone had said, ‘this is not your fault’”

The film traces how abusive behaviours – including sexual violence – can escalate over time, and how older survivors often minimise or normalise the harm they have experienced.

In one scene, a survivor recalls calling the helpline for the first time: “When I finally spoke, they didn’t push – they just listened.

“It was the first time someone had said, ‘this is not your fault’. I didn’t realise how much I needed to hear that.”

The campaign has been supported by well-known Welsh influencers, including Vivienne Truran (@vivthecarer) and Elin Fflur (@elinfflurmusic).

In a campaign social video for the Live Fear Free helpline Vivienne said: “Sometimes people are carrying things they don’t know how to talk about, and they just need a safe space.”

She adds: “You don’t have to fix things. You just have to listen. Being kind matters.”

Recognising abuse and sexual violence in later life The Live Fear Free helpline is available free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence on 0808 80 10 800.

Live Fear Free was established in 2004 and is funded by Welsh Government, and is managed by Welsh Women’s Aid. It provides a 24-hour national helpline for anyone affected by violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Alongside the film, Live Fear Free has developed a practical community awareness toolkit designed to help people recognise signs that an older adult may be experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence.

Ann Williams, Live Fear Free Helpline Manager, said: “Sexual and domestic abuse can affect individuals at any age. Older victim-survivors often feel unseen, unheard, or unsure where to turn – but help is always available.

“It is never too late to seek support. If anything in this campaign feels familiar to you, or if you’re worried about someone close to you, please contact the Live Fear Free helpline any time of day or night.”

If you have experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence, and/or any form of violence against women, or are worried about a friend or relative, support is available 24/7 and free of charge:

• Live chat available 24 hours

• Email: [email protected]

• Support available in Welsh, English, and all other languages via LanguageLine

• Text phone users can contact via Relay UK on 18001 0808 80 10 800

• 24/7 text support: 07860 077333

• BSL users: contact via the Convo app (search Live Fear Free)

• The toolkit will be shared with settings where older adults often feel safe — including hairdressers, supermarkets and community hubs.