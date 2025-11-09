Watch: Cardiff man explains why HIV is nothing to fear

When Paulo Machado was told he had HIV in 2007, he feared it was a death sentence.

But fast forward 18 years and not only is he managing the condition with ease, he is also living life to its fullest.

“I’m positive about being positive,” said the 55-year-old, who lives in the Splott area of Cardiff.

“I have been healthy and strong for so long that HIV isn’t a big part of my life. You can live successfully with it – and it doesn’t define you.”

Paulo admitted it was a “complete shock” when he was first diagnosed with HIV during his time living in London with his former partner.

“I thought I was going to die. I admit I didn’t know much about HIV, and I’d heard about people not surviving it. My partner was tested too and, luckily, he was negative,” he added.

Despite being referred to a HIV support group and given plenty of information from healthcare professionals, one thing that stuck out to Paulo at the time was a small -and perhaps misjudged – piece of advice from one of his nurses in London.

“She told me to be careful about who I told [about my HIV] as I could never take it back,” he explained. “However, a few days or weeks after my diagnosis, once I was settled, I decided to tell some close friends.

“I remember being at a dinner party and I decided to stand up, raise my glass and tell them I had been diagnosed with HIV. Everyone was crying – and one of my mates even fainted.

“That was a step backwards for me as I didn’t think their reaction would be so strong. Since that moment I decided not to share my diagnosis with people – not even my own family.”

‘The beginning’

After his diagnosis, Paulo said he made a conscious effort to eat better food and exercise more.

And when he moved to Cardiff 15 years ago, he was referred to the Sexual Health Clinic at Cardiff Royal Infirmary where he was put on daily tablets to reduce the amount of HIV in his blood to undetectable levels.

Ever since, he has maintained a strong immune system, has remained healthy and has been able to work and pursue his love of travelling.

Compared with 18 years ago when he was first diagnosed, Paulo is now in a better place to talk openly about his HIV and feels less burdened by societal scrutiny.

“I love my life. I love to discover new places in my time off, I also love gardening and cooking,” he added. “I’m now in a place where I want to share my diagnosis more openly with people without so much fear of being judged.

“Stigma around HIV still exists – even among doctors and nurses – and there remains a lot of ignorance, but I would hope by sharing my story it’ll make others more willing to be open about their own journeys.

“My HIV is controlled; I cannot pass it onto anyone – and I feel great. HIV wasn’t the end of the world for me. If anything, it was the beginning of a new and more fulfilling life for me.”

HIV treatment in Wales and the wider UK has made remarkable progress over the past few decades. Today, thanks to advances in antiretroviral therapy (ART), people living with HIV can lead long, healthy lives.

Treatment is now highly effective, with one daily pill suppressing the virus to undetectable levels, meaning it cannot be passed on to sexual partners.

In fact, the UK has been a global leader in HIV care. In 2023, the UK met the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets: 95% of people living with HIV were diagnosed, 95% of those were on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment were virally suppressed.

Wales has also expanded access to free HIV testing, including online home-testing kits, and introduced pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) which is available on the NHS to help prevent HIV transmission.

Despite these successes, stigma remains a major barrier. Misinformation, outdated beliefs, and persistent associations between HIV and certain marginalised communities fuel prejudice and silence.

People living with HIV still face discrimination in healthcare, employment, and personal relationships. In rural or close-knit communities, fear of being “outed” can prevent individuals from accessing testing or treatment.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has teamed up with Fast Track Cymru to intensify efforts to reduce HIV stigma.

Visit their dedicated webpage to find out more and get access to resources and useful websites.

Key facts about HIV

HIV is no longer a death sentence – you can live to a ripe old age with it

Modern HIV treatment not only keeps you alive, it stops the virus from being passed on

You can have healthy children without passing on HIV

There’s even a pill to stop you getting HIV in the first place (PreP)

There’s also treatment (PEP) to stop HIV if you think you’ve been recently exposed to it

You can test by post for HIV and other conditions in the comfort of your own home

Testing, treatment and prevention are all free for everyone in Wales