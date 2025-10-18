Watch: Dancer’s bold documentary challenges dance industry beauty standards

Stephen Price

Phoebe Clark, a Member of National Youth Dance Wales (NYDW) has shared a powerful new documentary, titled Beyond the Mirror, which aims to amplify the voices of young dancers who are determined to redefine the dance industry.

Rooted in her own experiences, the documentary challenges harmful beauty standards and empowers young dancers to embrace their worth beyond physical appearance. With the support of NYDW – a space where young artists are celebrated for who they are – Phoebe is encouraging others to engage in a conversation that celebrates authenticity, resilience, and talent.

Phoebe shared: “I created my documentary Beyond the Mirror as part of my university dissertation, but it quickly became much more than an academic project.

“It was a deeply personal journey; an opportunity to challenge the norms of the dance industry and ignite a movement toward change.”

Finding the courage

Drawing from her own experiences, being told that her weight and appearance could limit her chances of success, Phoebe found the courage to speak out. In doing so, she discovered she wasn’t alone.

“Countless other dancers have faced similar judgment and pressure. Beyond the Mirror became a platform to give voice to these stories and to advocate for a more inclusive, supportive, and realistic vision of what it means to be a dancer.”

“NYDW has always been a place where I’ve felt truly safe, valued, and seen, not for how I look, but for who I am and what I bring as an artist. It has a family-like atmosphere that prioritizes the inner qualities: your purpose, purity, talent, and personality, rather than your appearance or how you dress.

“When I was 16, at a time when I was hearing things no young person should have to hear, NYDW became my anchor. It kept me dancing. Whether they knew it or not, the support and reassurance I received from them reminded me that I was talented and worthy, and that meant everything.”

“Vulnerability and strength”

National Youth Arts Wales’s Head of Dance, Jamie Jenkins said: “Phoebe’s documentary is a powerful and deeply moving reflection on the realities of navigating the performing arts industry with diverse physiques and appearances.

“Her honesty and courage in sharing her personal journey are nothing short of inspiring. By speaking out with such vulnerability and strength, she is not only owning her story but also lighting the way for others to stand up, reach out, and challenge harmful behaviours. At NYDW, we are proud to champion individuality, celebrate diversity, and nurture a community where everyone feels seen, supported, and empowered to be exactly who they are.””

Jamie added: “This year, I’m excited to connect with more dancers, work with choreographer Yukiko Masui, and to take our piece to London for a performance at Sadler’s Wells East. It’s a remarkable opportunity. I’m looking forward to training alongside like-minded individuals and immersing myself in an environment filled with exceptional talent and shared passion.”, says Dancer, Performer and Teacher, Phoebe Clark.

National Youth Dance Wales marks 25 years in 2025 and was celebrated with a special performance at Sadler’s Wells East on 25 July – earning a standing ovation and rousing applause.

The dance ensemble return to Wales fortwo performances at The Riverfront, Newport, on 30 and 31 October. Find out more information and book tickets, here.