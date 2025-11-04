Watch: Traveller shares video of new pier and coastal defence scheme in picturesque west Wales town

Stephen Price

A Welsh traveller has shared a striking video of a new multi-million-pound coastal defence scheme which is hoped will protect a popular seaside town from flooding.

Travelling Welshman is the pseudonym of travel blogger Nathan Dixon, and his popular post have earned him thousands of online followers across his social media accounts.

His most recent video, soundtracked by Welsh-American artist Syml, shows the ‘breathtaking’ breakwater walkway at Aberaeron and has been shared widely around social media, amassing thousands of likes and shares.

He shared: “Hello from Aberaeron in west Wales. Here I am on the brand new breakwater walkway that has taken the last 18 months to install.

“Its purpose is to save Aberareon from the rising waves, and it is doing its job just perfectly today as I walk out here.

“It’s a lovely feature, you can now walk out on the extended pier where people have never walked before. It’s lovely – and it’s great to see people using it and enjoying it.

“Why not visit Aberaeron, come and check it out for yourself, come and stay or come for the day. Book somewhere to eat – there’s plenty of places to visit.

“But come and check out for yourself, because it’s impressive.”

The project in Aberaeron was part funded by Welsh Government alongside Ceredigion County Council and was carried out by BAM UK & Ireland construction and civil engineering company.

The-then £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme was funded through the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.

The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.

The scheme itself was approved at the February 2023 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee, with BAM Nuttall Ltd the construction contractors.

Flood risk reduction

The completed Coastal Defence scheme reduces the risk of flooding to 168 non-commercial and residential properties in Aberaeron and will provide protection against the predicted sea level rise in the future, with the new Breakwater Walkway offering a whole new visitor experience.

Ceredigion County Council announced that as well as the flood protection element now concluded, people will once again be able to enjoy Quay Parade and the new Breakwater Walkway, following the reopening of South Beach in August. S

urfacing works are being finalised around Pwll Cam, but it is anticipated that the area will also be open during the week commencing 11 October.

Works have included:

constructing rock revetments and timber groynes on South Beach to reduce the effects of coastal erosion

reconstruction of the dilapidated South Pier structure extending its life

construction of an aesthetically pleasing masonry and glass flood wall with several pedestrian access points along Quay Parade

installing a flood gate and constructing a raised public area within Pwll Cam

constructing a new Breakwater to reduce wave height within the harbour with an integrated walkway which offers a whole new local and visitor experience

providing a sustainable scheme that meet needs of future generations

As well as providing flood and coastal erosion protection to residents and businesses, the scheme has promoted opportunities for the economic, cultural, and social benefits of the town and harbour. The new Breakwater Walkway also offers a whole new local and visitor experience, likely to attract visitors to the town.

Councillor Shelley Childs, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “This is a significant milestone in securing Aberaeron’s stunning coastline and safeguarding the future of the town and its residents from the increasing threat posed by climate change.

“I would like to thank BAM UK & Ireland for their well-crafted build and excellent community engagement to develop the new coastal defence scheme. We are proud to support this scheme in conjunction with Welsh Government and thank residents, businesses, and visitors for their patience during the construction process. I invite everyone to come and visit Aberaeron to explore the fantastic work for themselves.”

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “In an era of increasingly severe weather patterns and rising sea levels, projects like the Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme demonstrate our determination to adapt and help our communities be more robust and resilient for the future.

“Our £291m Coastal Risk Management Programme was established specifically to tackle the challenges that climate change presents to coastal communities, and this scheme marks a substantial investment in Aberaeron’s long-term future by protecting local homes and businesses.”

Ray Jones, Operations Manager for BAM UK & Ireland, added: “Bam UK & Ireland are proud to have had the opportunity to deliver this second phase of the Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme, providing protection to the local community for the years ahead.

“We would like to thank the residents, businesses and visitors for your cooperation and patience during the delivery programme. We hope the community can now enjoy the completed scheme as much as we have enjoyed being part of the community during the construction period. Wishing you all a safe future.”

