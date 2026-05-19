Watch: Wales’ youth tell the world: ‘Peace speaks every language’

Stephen Price

Wales’ annual Peace and Goodwill Message has been shared by Urdd Gobaith Cymru from Catalonia today, focusing on the critical preservation of minority, regional, and indigenous languages – declaring that “peace speaks every language”.

Against a backdrop of escalating global conflicts, the young people of Wales are continuing an unbroken, century-old tradition by marking the 105th annual Urdd Peace and Goodwill Message, launching this year’s message at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Europe’s largest football stadium and historic symbol of Catalan identity.

Every year since 1922, the youth of Wales have sent a peace message addressing vital global issues, from the atomic bomb to climate change. What began with Morse code has evolved into a global digital campaign, standing as the only national peace message in the world written and shared by young people for young people.

With experts warning that half of the world’s 7,000 languages could vanish by the end of the century due to globalisation, migration, and climate change, the 2026 message is a poignant call to action. It reminds global leaders and citizens alike that protecting linguistic diversity is a crucial tool for peacebuilding.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: “For over a century, the Urdd has empowered the youth of Wales to speak out on the world’s most pressing issues.

“Launching this year’s message from the Spotify Camp Nou is a powerful symbol of international solidarity between minority languages. We are showing that small linguistic communities can have a massive collective voice, and that when languages thrive, peace has a chance.”

Under the powerful theme of ‘Minority Languages,’ this year’s message was written by acclaimed poet Marged Tudur in collaboration with students from Wrexham’s Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, Coleg Cambria and Wrexham University and inspired by a day of workshopping alongside popular artist Sioned Medi Evans and linguistic academic Dr Ianto Gruffydd at Wrexham University. The message explores the vital role these languages play in fostering empathy, belonging, and peaceful coexistence.

On writing this year’s message, Marged Tudur said: “Working with the young people of Wrexham to compose this message was a profound experience. They understand that language is more than just communication; it carries our culture, our history, and our worldview.

“By focusing on minority languages, these young people are declaring that no language is too small to be heard, and that protecting our linguistic diversity is essential for building a more empathetic world.”

The 2026 message will be translated into 75 languages, including more minority languages than ever before, such as Kurdish, a language spoken in conflict-affected states like Iran and Syria. Driven by the voices of Welsh youth and amplified by figures such as Cymru International football team, the campaign aims to reach over 40 million people globally.

Cymru International footballer and Campaign Ambassador Ffion Morgan, said from the Spotify Camp Nou: “As a Welsh speaker and an athlete, I know how important it is to be proud of your roots while connecting with the wider world. Sharing this message from an iconic global venue like the Spotify Camp Nou shows that young people are ready to lead the conversation. Peace speaks every language, and the young people of Wales are asking the world to listen.”

Ffion was joined by fellow Cymru internationals Dylan Lawlor, Carrie Jones, Rubin Colwill and Cymru captain Angharad James-Turner in reading this year’s message as part of the official 2026 campaign video,, which the Urdd is encouraging people across the world to share. Their involvement reflects the strong support of the Football Association of Wales for the campaign and its message.

Noel Mooney, Chief Executive of the Football Association of Wales said: “Our Cymru international teams take immense pride in representing Wales on the global stage, showcasing our identity, language, and core values as a nation to the world. The Urdd does exactly the same through its historic Peace and Goodwill Message.

Our continued partnership proves that both on and off the pitch, Cymru continues to punch above its weight to champion respect, diversity, and peace globally.”

The launch location, the Spotify Camp Nou, serves as a powerful symbol of linguistic resilience, deeply connected to the identity of the Catalan language.

Framing the launch as a meeting of two revitalised and politically significant minority languages: Welsh and Catalan.

In a time of deep division and widespread displacement, the Urdd’s message serves as a vital reminder that peace is built on empathy, respect, and the protection of cultural identity.

The young people of Wales are using their platform to demand a future where every voice in every language is heard.