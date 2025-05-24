Welcoming the spring in style with National Trust Cymru at Dinefwr

There was a vibrant celebration in Dinefwr, near Llandeilo last month as National Trust Cymru hosted ‘Gorymdaith y Gwanwyn’ (Spring Promenade) on the beautiful estate in Carmarthenshire.

The day was an opportunity to bring the community together and it was a celebration of Welsh culture and creativity, bringing a fresh artistic perspective to the cherished Welsh tradition of ‘Sul y Blodau’ (Flowering Sunday).

Flowery finery

After months of preparation, visitors came together in their best flowery finery, borrowing flower crowns for the occasion before joining the joyful promenade around Newton House towards the formal garden.

Dinefwr’s volunteer craft group had been creating the crowns and bright costumes, and the artist Ami Marsden had been hosting workshops at local schools to create flowery masks.

Leading the procession was the artist Ren Wolfe in her great white egret costume, a piece of art she created having been inspired by the breeding pair that have settled on the estate in Dinefwr.

The artist had also been hosting workshops to create the giant puppet seen towards the front of the parade, as well as some of the bird masks that were worn.

Folk singing

The artist Paisley Randell Shillabeer also took part, leading some folk singing among the crowd along with the LGBTQ+ choir that had been brought together especially for the occasion.

Between the singing and the costumes, the scene was vivid, and the atmosphere was joyful as the crowd made their way towards the formal garden.

Here, the first performance of the year of ‘Mari Ha!’ was put on by Osian Meilir, creator of the critically acclaimed ‘Qwerin’, and a dance group. This dance is a spring spectacle that fuses Welsh traditions with contemporary dance and costume.

Reflecting on the experience of performing in Dinefwr, Osian Meilir said: “It’s great to be somewhere that is so ancient and historical to share this work. It feels as though the dance which is based on the seasons and nature really belongs to the land.”

Mari Ha! will be performed again over the summer in many locations across Wales.

Gorymdaith y Gwanwyn celebrated not only the natural beauty of spring but also Welsh culture, biodiversity, and the importance of community.

