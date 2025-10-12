Welsh activist King Chrxn teases new album, Occupied

Stephen Price

A Welsh activist with a growing online following has teased new tracks from his forthcoming album, Occupied, inspired by events that have helped shape Wales’ ongoing fight for independence from England.

Dale Hughes, otherwise known as King Chrxn (pronounced Chron), takes his name from “Chronicles,” and is a 30-year-old activist and rapper.

He has built a following of 22,000 on Instagram through his Welsh nationalist perspective, creating an online haven for Welsh republicans.

Chrxn hails from Bridgend, a proud and close-knit community, but sadly one where Welsh has been in decline for the past cemtury.

Although he wasn’t raised speaking Welsh, he says he deeply understands the impact of the people of Wales being robbed of their culture and language, and is proudly learning Welsh to reclaim the language he feels denied.

He draws inspiration from Rage Against the Machine, old-school hip-hop artists such as Nas and Mobb Deep, and the grunge sound of Nirvana.

Occupied

King Chrxn’s album Occupied — a play on words reflecting both how Wales is currently under occupation whilst also alluding to a toilet cubicle marked “occupied”, as shown in the image used for its cover art, is not only a collection of 10 songs but also a reflection of how Chrxn feels about the current state of Wales, its past, and its future.

The album explores how these forces shape the identity of the Welsh people today, with the most recent release, Dic Sion Dafydd following hot on the heels of the album’s other teasers, Glyndwr and Gwlad.

As an independent artist, Chrxn works across multiple studios in Wales. He writes all his own music, produces the beats, directs music videos, and creates all his own content, as well as often collaborating with other beatmakers, such as Kaspuhbeats on Dic Sion Dafydd.

As yet, there has been no mention of a tour, as Chrxn has stepped back from live performance for a while to focus on his activism and family life as well as putting the finishing touches to the album which we can expect to hear in full early next year.

The album brings together defining songs like “Glyndŵr” and “Dic Sion Dafydd”, tackling themes of resistance, betrayal, pride, and the weight of history. With each track his music grows more bilingual, blending Welsh and English to capture both a personal journey with language and the wider struggle of a nation.

Tension

Chrxn told Nation Cymru: “Occupied is shaped by the experience of growing up in south Wales, a region marked by anglicisation.

“Tension between cultures, languages, and identities has been central on shaping his outlook, and it shows on every track on the list .

The album also reflects Chrxn’s tireless activism which extends beyond the studio.

He has been spotted at major protests alongside Mudiad Eryr Wen and marches and protests across Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, including the C.E.A.R.T.A National Protest for the Irish Language & the Gaeltacht in Dublin (September 2025), where 25,000 people marched, and the All Under One Banner Scottish independence march in Glasgow (May 2025).

King Chrxn has established himself as both artist and agitator, and if the teasers are anything to go by, next year promises the release of one of the most exciting projects in Welsh music today.

Hear more from King Chrxn via his YouTube, Blog, Instagram and X

Stream the first releases from Occupied on all platforms including Spotify now.