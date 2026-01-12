Welsh author to publish dystopian novel set in mid-Wales

Ella Groves

A Welsh author has announced his second novel, a “politically-charged dystopian” set in mid-Wales, will be published in April 2026.

Titled ‘The Boyfriend Academy’, the novel follows Dylan Cecil, a student at Ganymede boarding school, where “boys are forged into the men society demands – strong, obedient, perfect.”

Graduation promises the world; “a home, a career, a wife. But fail… and you’re no longer useful to society.”

As June’s trials draw closer, featuring eight tests which determine who is “worthy of manhood”, Dylan is distracted both by his friend Blake’s disappearance and the unknowable Roman Edwards.

“In a world rebuilt on order and obedience, Dylan must decide: will he become the man the academy wants – or the man he really is?”

Jack Strange, from mid-Wales himself, was inspired by the constant stream of news about the far-right, fascism, and climate change to write a novel centred around a dystopian version of Wales following widespread societal collapse.

He said: “The concept of the novel came from a conversation with my publisher, HarperCollins, about what a dark academia novel would look like.

“I’d wanted to write something with the themes of masculinity and had an idea forming, and once I knew there was interest I started truly thinking about the worldbuilding aspect of it.

“I created a dystopian version of Mid Wales, where population regrowth is vital, and same-sex attraction is forbidden. A society that has to rebuild.

“The story follows 17 going on 18-year-old Dylan as he is about to graduate from his prestigious school, Ganymede’s. Upon graduation, he will meet his perfect female partner for marriage.

“But Dylan is falling for his fellow student, Roman, while also learning that the school he has trusted has been keeping secrets, as boys go missing.”

He added: “I wanted to explore humanity and community within the novel, and ask questions around power and leadership, and what happens if we continue going the way we are going in all areas of our life, without making the necessary changes.

“I personally believe we are heading in the wrong direction, and should be taking climate change seriously and changing the way we live and consume. I also dread the support for a certain flag waving party, and urge everyone to look at Green or Plaid, instead.”

‘Representation’

As a Welsh author, Jack said he is always searching for more literature that includes Wales in some way, seeing it as his “duty” to represent Wales in his work.

He said: “In The Boyfriend Academy, the characters are living and studying in Mid Wales, where the Welsh language is regularly spoken, and some of the characters have Welsh names.

“I chose Mid Wales because it’s where I live, and having natural landscapes on the doorstep really puts you in tune with the environment, and makes you consider how delicate it all is.

“As for the names, Dylan is named after Dylan Thomas, and there are references to his work in the book. Ganymede’s headmistress is named Dwynwen as she is responsible for creating the perfect romantic pairings. She is, of course, named after Saint Dwynwen, the Welsh patron saint of lovers.”

He added: “I’ll always advocate for Welsh settings and characters, and if I’m able to be part of bringing more Welsh stories to people, then I want to be able to do so.

“We often see sections in bookshops and media coverage for Scottish and Irish literature, and I’d love to see more championing and support for Welsh authors and stories and hope that Welsh novels continue to be published.”

‘What next?’

Jack shared some of his future writing plans including his third novel ’25 Days in Athens’ which will be published in June 2026.

He said: “It’s a contemporary novel, where Cardiff man Will finds out his ex is getting married to somebody else in Athens. He decides to fly to Athens and stop the wedding, but reunites with an old school friend in the process. It’s a lot of fun.”

Published by HarperCollins, ‘The Boyfriend Academy’ will be available for purchase from 9 April 2026. You can pre-order a copy from Waterstones or Amazon.

Find out more about Jack Strange and his work on his website.