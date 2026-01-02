Welsh beach crowned UK’s top spot for winter walks

Amelia Jones

A Welsh beach has earned global praise and been named a top winter destination by outdoor travel experts.

Rhossili Bay, located on the Gower Peninsula, is regularly named among the best beaches in Europe and even the world.

Known as the ‘supermodel of British beaches,’ Rhossili recently scored an impressive 9.26 out of 10 from outdoor experts, who rated it to best beach for winter walks.

Its miles of soft sand, Atlantic waves, and dramatic cliffs offer visitors a perfect mix of adventure and tranquility, without the crowds.

The latest accolade came from outdoor clothing retailer GO Outdoors, which ranked the best winter beach walks across the UK on factors like rainfall, temperature, daylight hours, and popularity.

Rhossili comfortably beat the second-placed beach, cementing its place as a top winter destination.

Rhossili Bay isn’t just for walkers. Surfers flock to its waves, while families and swimmers enjoy the calm waters closer to shore.

The beach also boasts a fascinating historical feature, with the remains of the 1887 Helvetia shipwreck which still peeking through the sand today.

Nearby, the famous Worm’s Head cliffs offer scenic walks with the chance to spot cows, sheep and wild horses.

Rhossili Bay is a permanent fixture in Wales’ Best Beach top 10 and has been voted number one on numerous occasions. It has been awarded a host of other gongs including a 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, and is rightly considered one of the most beautiful spots in the UK.

In 2017, Rhossili was named one of the top ten beaches in the world, the only European spot to make the list alongside exotic locations like Thailand, Hawaii, and Brazil.

Next time you plan a seaside getaway, skip Cornwall and discover why Rhossili Bay is winning hearts across the UK and beyond.

You can take a virtual tour of Rhossili Bay here.