Welsh beach named in Europe-wide ‘Top 5 Most Dog‑Friendly’ list

A dog friendly beach in Wales has been crowned one of the best in Europe.

Anyone who owns a dog will know how much they love the beach, but with many beaches across Europe banning dogs throughout the peak summer months, choosing a beach destination for your dog-friendly holiday can be surprisingly tricky.

For many dog owners, going on holiday without their four-legged companions would be unthinkable. In fact, according to research for Dogs Trust, around 7 in 10 dog owners take their dogs on holiday.

As such, CV Villas analysed the average annual temperature, size, and terrain from over 130 European beaches to create a unique Dog-Friendly Beach Score out of 100, revealing the best pooch-perfect ones.

Leading the list for 2025 is Plage de la Salie, a beach in La Teste-de-Buch, France, crowned Europe’s top dog-friendly beach by CV Villas, but at a very respectable number 5 came a well deserved Welsh location – Rhossili on Gower.

Except for a few seasonal leash restrictions, CV Villas’ best beaches welcome dogs even at the height of summer. See the full ranking below.

Europe’s Top 20 Most Dog-Friendly Beaches

RANK Beach Location Country Dog-Friendly Score 1 Plage de la Salie La Teste-de-Buch France 90.33 2 Praia do Cabedelo Darque Portugal 84.75 3 Holkham Beach Norfolk England, UK 82.38 4 Saunton Beach Braunton England, UK 82.32 5 Rhossili Bay Swansea Wales, UK 81.05 6 Brancaster Beach Norfolk England, UK 80.25 7 Perranporth Beach Perranporth England, UK 78.96 8 Fanø Beach Fanø Denmark 78.33 9 Watergate Bay Beach Newquay England, UK 77.81 = 10 Enniscrone Beach Enniscrone Ireland 77.5 = 10 Ballinesker Beach Curracloe Ireland 77.5 11 Sandhead Beach Dumfries and Galloway Scotland, UK 77.24 12 Spiaggia di Balestrate Palermo Italy 76.5 13 Blaavand Beach Blaavand Denmark 75.83 14 Praia do Coral Viana do Castelo Portugal 75.82 15 Plage des Dunes Le Touquet France 75.44 16 Hundestrand St. Peter-Ording Nordfriesland Germany 73.76 17 Hundestrand Zinnowitz Usedom Germany 73.58 18 Plage Nord Le Touquet France 73.51 19 Irvine Beach Ayrshire Scotland, UK 73.09 20 Plaža Veli Jože Savudrija Croatia 72.84

The UK and France dominate the rankings

From the windswept dunes of France’s Atlantic coast to the rugged cliffs of Wales and the golden stretches of Portugal, our four-legged friends are more than welcome on the continent’s finest sands.

France’s Plage de la Salie Sud takes the crown, topping CV Villas’ dog-friendly index with a score of 90.33/100. With 2.4 km of unspoilt beach backed by pine forests, it’s ideal for off-lead runs and long seaside strolls.

Claiming second place with a dog-friendly score of 84.75 is Praia do Cabedelo, in Portugal. The golden-sand shore is a quick hop (just 1.7 km) from Viana do Castelo, buzzing with water-sports action by day, along with quieter coves for dog walks at sunrise.

But it’s the UK that stands out among the top 20 most pet-friendly beaches, home to more than half of the top 10 list.

Ranked third (82.38) is Norfolk’s Holkham Beach’s vast 6.43 km stretch of sand, and as part of a 10,000-acre nature reserve, it has plenty of smells for visiting dogs to stick their noses into. Dogs are welcome year-round, although leash rules may apply during summer to protect nesting birds.

Saunton Sands in Braunton follows behind in fourth place, with a mere 0.06 point difference in the index. Part of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it offers leash-free freedom and dedicated dog-waste stations to keep the beach pristine.

Wrapping up the top five is Rhossili Bay in Swansea, hailed as ‘the supermodel of British beaches’. Three miles of soft sand beneath towering cliffs, and year-round off-lead access along the Worm’s Head peninsula, means furry friends will adore the freedom.

Elsewhere in Europe

Fanø Beach in Denmark breaks the British streak, in eighth place. With a score of dog-friendliness at 78.33, its 15-kilometre-long island shore is entirely dog-friendly, with dunes, tidal flats, and all, making it Denmark’s best seaside canine playground.

Two Irish beaches also join the rankings: Enniscrone and Ballinesker. Tied at 10th, these gems on Ireland’s west coast each stretch 5 km, offering year-round dog access for the ultimate long-distance fetch. But it’s two Scottish beaches that prove even the chillier waters don’t deter the most dedicated pooches: Sandhead Beach (11th) and Irvine Beach (19th).

Further down the list is Italy’s Spiaggia di Balestrate (12th position), alongside France’s Le Touquet beaches, Plage des Dunes and Plage Nord (15th and 18th respectively). Germany’s two official Hundestrände (dog beaches): St. Peter-Ording and Zinnowitz, also join the top 20.

