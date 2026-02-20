Welsh beach named one of Britain’s most beautiful walks for 2026

Ella Groves

Outdoor experts have analysed the UK’s favourite walks to determine the most beautiful routes for 2026, with one Welsh beach making the all-important top ten.

As we move into spring it is the perfect time to get out and explore some of the best walking trails across Britain.

Collecting data from Tripadvisor reviews where they noted how often each of the walks had been reviewed as “beautiful”, “pretty”, or “picturesque” experts at Millets compiled a list of the best in the UK.

Scotland took the top spot for Britain’s most beautiful walk with Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

The walk was crowned due to its proximity to the city centre and the stunning views it offers over both the Scottish capital and its surrounding landscape.

However a Welsh location has also managed to snag a place in the top ten.

Rhossili Bay in the Gower Peninsula, Swansea managed to secure the eighth place on the list with nearly 700 beautiful, pretty, and picturesque reviews.

Described by Visit Wales as an “iconic destination with dramatic, panoramic views” it is easy to see why the Welsh hotspot made the list.

With 3 miles of sandy shore to enjoy Rhossili bay is the perfect walk for those looking to enjoy the Welsh coastline.

The bay is accessed via steps from the village near the car park, it is a steep walk down and as such it is unfortunately unsuitable for wheelchair users, pushchairs, or those with difficulty walking.

The headland walk, however, is somewhat more accessible and still offers scenic views across the coast.

The National Trust does note that the walk is on an unpaved path with some uneven terrain and steps with a gentle gradient. They say that the first half is relatively flat with the second half becoming more uneven.

For those searching for both a walk and an adventure, at low tide it is possible to walk across the bay to Llangennith or even cross onto one of the Gower’s most famous landmarks – Worms Head.

However, Visit Wales note that you must to report to the Coastwatch centre before you head out across the bay and if your return journey is cut off by high tide that you do not attempt to swim to shore.

Rhossili Bay is also an ideal walking spot for anyone wanting to get out and explore with their dogs this Spring.

Nominated as ‘The UK’s No.1 dog-friendly beach’ by The Times, Rhossili has plenty of space for pets to run free and to enjoy the shallow waters.

The beach is open to dogs all year round.

Natalie Wolfenden, Author at Millets, said: “With spring on the way, it’s the ideal time to tackle some of the UK’s most rewarding walking routes. The longer evenings give you more opportunity to soak up the scenery and embrace the season.

“Whether you’re heading to Edinburgh or Cornwall, a little preparation before you head out can make it even more enjoyable.

“Sturdy walking boots are essential, and I would always recommend dressing in warm, breathable baselayers that can be adjusted as the weather changes. A light jacket, hat, and gloves can still come in handy on cooler days.

“Planning your route ahead of time also helps you make the most of the lighter evenings, while keeping some flexibility means you can adapt if spring showers do appear. With the right preparation, there’s no better way to welcome in the new season.”

More information on Millets can be found on their website. You can see their blog with more ideas for walks and other outdoor adventures here.