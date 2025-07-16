Welsh beach named one the Best Beaches in the World 2025

Rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s most exotic locations, a Welsh beach has been named in an annual list of the 50 Best Beaches in the World.

Travel experts at Big 7 are responsible for one of the industry’s most respected annual tun-downs, and this year their choices range from the sun-soaked tropics to the icy edges of the poles.

They write: “Our planet is home to some truly spectacular beaches. Whether you’re dreaming of sipping a cocktail under the warm sun or taking a romantic stroll along a pristine shoreline, we’ve got you covered.

From pearly-white sands that stretch unbroken for kilometres to crystal-clear waters that invite you in for a swim or snorkel, these are the 50 most beautiful beaches in the world.”

Natural beauty

At number one in the list is Whitehaven Beach, Australia. Part of the Whitsunday Islands National Park, the beach is known for its eco-friendly measures. The beach is 7km long, and the beautiful waters of the Coral Sea are perfect for swimming and snorkelling in. This beach really has it all when it comes to the most beautiful beaches in the world.

A natural choice, perhaps, as are many in the top ten – running from Seychelles, to Albania, the Maldives and more.

While there are no UK locations in the top ten, the highest ranking beach closer to home is Luskentyre Beach, Scotland at number 12.

They write: “The Outer Hebrides are probably not the first location you think of when beautiful beaches come to mind, but we’re here to prove you wrong!

“Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris looks like it’s been plucked right out of the Caribbean and photoshopped onto Scotland’s mountainous coast.

“The beach is stunning to visit at any time of year, and there are even a few days every year when the water is warm enough for a swim. The beach also holds a Scottish Beach Award for its natural beauty and environmental efforts.”

Welsh entry

Further UK spots include Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall, at number 20, before the only Welsh entry at number 28 – Whitesands Beach in Pembrokeshire.

They write: “Arguably Wales’ best beach, Whitesands Beach is near St Davids in Pembrokeshire. This Blue Flag beach is overlooked by the hill of Carn Llidi, while the white sands curve towards the rocky headland of St Davids Head.

“A popular but quiet beach due to its size, it is well worth visiting next time you’re in Wales, as it is a favourite among both locals and tourists.

“The water quality is excellent, perfect for swimming in the summer months as well as snorkelling and scuba diving.”

Alum Chine represents England at number 39, before the top 50 is rounded out by more usual suspects in the form of Trinidad and Tobago and Thailand.

Read more about the 50 Best Beaches in the World according to Big 7 Travel here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

