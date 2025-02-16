Welsh capital receives coveted ‘Purple Flag’ accreditation

For the seventh consecutive year, Cardiff has received Purple Flag accreditation in recognition of its commitment to creating a dynamic, secure, and vibrant evening and night-time economy for all.

Purple Flag – similar to the Blue Flag for beaches – aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between 5 pm and 5 am. The award highlights Cardiff’s blend of entertainment, dining, and culture while recognising its commitment to safety and well-being.

Cardiff has held Purple Flag status since 2019, with successful renewal reflecting strong collaboration between key partners, including FOR Cardiff (the Business Improvement District (BID) of Cardiff city centre), South Wales Police, Cardiff Council, British Transport Police, and the Cardiff Licensees Forum.

Commitment

FOR Cardiff Executive Director, Carolyn Brownell, said: “We are thrilled that Cardiff has retained its Purple Flag status, a celebrated symbol of the city’s vibrant evening and nightlife.

“This continued recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable night-time economy for all – but also the strength of our partnership work here in the Welsh capital.”

Key successes in Cardiff’s 2025 submission included its robust partnership work, a well-established welfare ecosystem, and crucial safety initiatives such as the Alcohol Treatment Centre, Street Marshals, and the Safety Bus – as well as the recent work undertaken to promote alcohol free options and events in the city centre.

FOR Cardiff launched the ‘My Drink, My Choice’ campaign with the aim of promoting alcohol-free events in the city centre and challenging ‘sober shaming’—where young people may feel pressured to drink. This initiative aligns with an increasing trend among young people around the UK choosing low- or no-alcohol alternatives.

For everyone

With Cardiff’s student population exceeding 70,000 and growing, the campaign aimed to enhance the night-time experience for all, including international students who may not drink for cultural or religious reasons.

In collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships, this initiative may now expand to other Purple Flag areas.

Senior Public Health Practitioner Kate Roberts, added: “We’ve been pleased to work with FOR Cardiff and our other partners to reduce the harm to young people from alcohol through a number of different activities including promoting fun, social activities with alcohol free drinks.

“The achievement of Cardiff’s Purple Flag shows a night-time economy can provide a great, safe night out for all.”

South Wales Police Neighbourhood Inspector Adrian Snook said: “It is fantastic news that Cardiff has been re-accredited with the prestigious Purple Flag award for the seventh consecutive time.

“It is a notable achievement for Cardiff, and its vibrant night-time economy, and identifies Cardiff as one of the safest places to come for people on a night out in South Wales.

“Cardiff’s purple flag is a testament to all the partner agencies and businesses operating across the city who work hard to make the area a safe, fun, diverse and clean place to come on a night out for everyone.

“All night-time economies have their challenges but, thanks to work that goes on behind the scenes, we are well-equipped to make Cardiff a destination to enjoy all the diverse entertainment a night-time economy can offer, safely.”

This year, Cardiff is joined by one new Purple Flag area, nine areas securing Full Renewal accreditation, and nine areas achieving Interim Renewal accreditation. There are now over 80 Purple Flag destinations worldwide, spanning the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Malta, New Zealand, and Australia.

