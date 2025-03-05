Welsh Chippy named the UK’s most sustainable fish and chip shop

A popular Welsh fish and chip operator has been crowned the winner of the Environment & Sustainable Business Award at this year’s National Fish & Chip Awards (NF&CA) – the ‘Oscars’ of the fish and chip world.

Beating tough competition from Pisces in Wirral and Two Gate Fisheries in Barnsley, Finney’s in Benllech, Anglesey, took the top prize for its outstanding commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainable business practices.

Since opening its doors 16 years ago, Finney’s has been proactive in implementing sustainable practices at its shop.

Now, almost two decades later, the Welsh fish and chip business places sustainability at the heart of its operations.

Sustainability

Demonstrating its commitment to the environment, Finney’s has phased out all single-use plastics and has introduced a popular cash back scheme for customers who reuse old bags when buying from their shop.

A central part of Finney’s sustainability approach is also reflected in the products they source, ensuring the fish they serve is responsibly caught.

To celebrate their win, Seafood from Norway, represented by the Norwegian Seafood Council and sponsor of the Environment & Sustainable Business Award, will host Finney’s – along with all other category winners – on an educational trip of a lifetime to Sortland, Northern Norway, later this year.

During an immersive three-day itinerary, Finney’s will explore Norway’s seafood industry through a range of activities.

They’ll also gain insights into Norway’s long-term stock management, while meeting with the experts behind the country’s advanced fishing fleets and seafood supply chain.

A standout moment of the trip will be a day spent aboard the Langøy, one of Norway’s frozen-at-sea vessels, owned by Prestfjord, part of the Holmøy Group.

“Responsible choices”

Mike and Carol, owners of Finney’s said: “Sustainability has always been a top priority for us, and it’s something we’ve continued to evolve at our shop since day one.

“With both the environment and the future of fish and chips in mind, we’ve embraced green innovations as soon as they’ve become available.

“From switching to sustainable packaging and eco-friendly cleaning products to using the latest energy-efficient technologies in our kitchen, we believe that small, thoughtful changes every day can make a big difference over time.

“We’re incredibly excited and honoured to be recognised in this category and can’t wait to represent Finney’s in Norway this summer!”

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) said: “Running a fish and chip shop today means thinking beyond just great food; it’s about making responsible choices that protect the future of our industry.

“Finney’s has shown real leadership in this area, going above and beyond to embed sustainability into their business.

“We’re delighted to work together with Seafood from Norway for the Environmental and Sustainable Business award – a category that celebrates businesses and individuals committed to implementing sustainable practices in the fish and chip industry.”

