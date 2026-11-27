Nation.Cymru staff

A new study has revealed the best-rated Christmas markets to visit in the UK with one Welsh festive destination riding high in the list.

Researchers analysed the Google ratings of each Christmas market in the UK that has been confirmed for 2026/27. The exact average star rating of each market has determined the ranking, and only markets with more than 10 reviews have been included in the study.

Bath Christmas Market is the best-rated Christmas market this year, with 4.43 stars on average. The market runs from Thursday 26 November to Sunday 13 December across the city and includes 245 stalls, with 80% of traders from the South West, making it perfect for picking up local goodies.

Folkestone Festive Marketplace is in second place, with 4.41 stars on average, and runs from Friday 13 November to Thursday 24 December. The market features fisherman-style huts selling handmade gifts, crafts and festive street food.

Winter by the River, located in London Bridge City, follows in third position, with an average of 4.35 stars and is running between Tuesday 10 November and Sunday 3 January. This year, the market includes two pop-up bars for guests to enjoy panoramic views of the Thames.

Sharing fourth place are Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market and Cardiff Christmas Market, with 4.25 stars on average. Exeter Christmas Market runs from Friday 13 November to Sunday 13 December, and features over 100 festive chalets showcasing local West Country crafts. Cardiff Christmas Market is running between Thursday 12 November and Wednesday 23 December and focuses on independent Welsh artists and small businesses.

Nottingham Winter Wonderland at Old Market Square ranks fifth, with 4.18 stars on average. Running from Thursday 12 November to Thursday 31 December, the attraction includes an ice rink, sky skate path, ice bar and alpine ski bars for visitors to enjoy.

In sixth place is Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, with 4.17 stars on average and running between Thursday 19 November and Sunday 3 January. Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market follows in seventh place, with 4.11 stars on average and is running from Friday 20 November to Tuesday 22 December.

Manchester Christmas Market is eighth on the list, with an average of 4.04 stars, and is open between Friday 6 November and Tuesday 22 December. Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market is next, with 4.03 stars on average, and is running between Thursday 5 November and Thursday 24 December.

Kingston Christmas Market completes the top 10 ranking, with 3.98 stars on average and is running from Thursday 12 November to Sunday 3 January.

A spokesperson said: “Christmas markets offer visitors the chance to discover independent traders and sample food and drink, all while getting into the festive spirit.

“It’s interesting to see that the markets with the highest ratings, such as Bath and Folkestone, tend to be those with a strong focus on local and independent traders, rather than some of the bigger, more commercial markets, including Edinburgh and Leicester Square, which sit in the bottom half of the table. Overall, visitors seem to enjoy smaller, charming markets over the big events.”

Methodology:

The Google ratings of Christmas markets in the UK that have been confirmed for 2026/27 were analysed to calculate their exact average star rating. Markets with fewer than 10 reviews, stately-home and visitor-attraction markets, markets outside the UK, small-town fairs, one-off or venue-bound craft fairs and year-round markets were excluded from the study.