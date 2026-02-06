Welsh city named in UK Top 10 for young people to explore culture and history

Ella Groves

A Welsh city has been named in the UK Top 10 cities for young people to explore culture and history.

Research by GoStudent highlighted Newport as an accessible destination for families looking to give their children “world-class cultural experiences” without the pressure of London prices.

Chosen for its accessibility and low prices, Newport ranks 9th in the Top 10 list with 30 “high-quality” cultural tours and over 400 listed buildings.

GoStudent say the city provides “an enriching environment for young learners.”

So below are some of the most interesting historic landmarks, museums, and cultural hotspots to explore in Newport this year.

Newport Castle Ruins

Built in the fourteenth century, the ruins of Newport Castle now lie at the heart of the modern day city.

To get a sense of the sheer scale of the castle it is best viewed from the bridge across the River Usk where you can see its central tower flanked by two further towers marking the fortress’s north and south ends.

You cannot enter Newport Castle but as such it is free to view and there are no restrictions on when you can enjoy the landmark.

St Woolos Cathedral

St Gwynllyw (or St Woolo in English), who lived in the fifth century, founded a church on the site where the Catherdral stands today.

The original church, likely made of wattle and daub, was built on the site of the Galilee Chapel, now the St. Mary’s Chapel.

The original building was first replaced by a stone structure with evidence of the Saxon foundations still to be seen in the chapel.

In 1853 a full restoration of the church took place, including a new chancel arch and organ, but it was not until 1949 that St Woolos was granted full cathedral status.

In the 1960’s major work took place to create a more ‘cathedral-like’ building including new vestries, a new choir chapel, and a large chancel extension.

Interestingly St Woolos it is only the size of a large parish church rather than a traditional cathedral, however it is often described as one of the most interesting religious buildings in Wales due to its immense history spanning from the fifth to twentieth century.

St Woolos is still an active Cathedral and their service times can be found on their website.

Newport Museum and Art Gallery

Perfect for those who want to discover both art and history, the Newport Museum and Art Gallery offers something for everyone.

The Social History collection covers themes of domestic and personal life, education, religion, politics, and more whilst exploring the everyday lives of people in Newport over the last 200 years.

It is also home to the Chartist collection detailing the 1839 Chartist protest in Newport with weapons, broadsheets, silver and prints on display.

If you’ve got little ones to keep occupied there is also a children’s area in the Art Gallery and ‘fairy doors’ hidden around the museum for them to find.

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths

Located in the town of Caerlon, just outside of the city of Newport, you can experience the archaeological ruins and sites of the Legionary Fortress of Isca Augusta which was one of just three permanent legionary fortresses in Britain.

Cadw say: “Inside a modern covered building in today’s Caerleon you can still explore the remains of the immense natatio, or open-air swimming pool, that once held more than 80,000 gallons of water.

“Thanks to the wonders of film projection you’ll glimpse a Roman soldier still diving the depths today.

“You can also see the cramped rooms where the men slept and stored their weapons – the only Roman legionary barracks still on view in Europe.

“And you can walk through the great north entrance into the most complete Roman amphitheatre in Britain and imagine the din of 6,000 people baying for blood.”

Tredegar House

Described by the National Trust as “one of the architectural wonders of Wales”, they say Tredegar House is “one of the most significant late 17th-century houses in the whole of the British Isles.”

Home for over 500 years to one of the great Welsh families, the Morgans, later the Lords Tredegar, Tredegar House is steeped in Welsh history with the lives of the Morgans having heavily influenced the population of south-east Wales socially, economically and politically.

The house also offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy the great Welsh outdoors, with 90 acres of stunning parkland and gardens to explore.

Tredegar House even offers a second-hand bookshop promising “a treasure trove of literary gems.”

Feliz Ohswald, CEO & Co-Founder at GoStudent, said: “Every child learns in their own wonderfully unique way, and much of that learning happens outside the classroom.

“When young people explore museums, walk through historic neighbourhoods or join local cultural activities, they begin to understand themselves and the world around them in a deeper way.

“It’s important to encourage children to engage with the culture and history that surrounds them, and luckily, the UK is home to a plethora of these opportunities.”

He added: “Culture should feel welcoming and accessible. When cities invest in cultural experiences that are easy for families to reach, they open the door for children to develop curiosity, empathy and confidence, which stay with them for life.”

