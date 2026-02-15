Welsh city named in UK’s top 10 best half-term locations

Ella Groves

With February half-term fast approaching many families will be looking for the best UK holiday spots with plenty of fun-filled activities to keep their children busy.

A new study from SMC Coach Hire has analysed the UK’s biggest cities on factors such as number of parks, libraries, museums, nature reserves and historical landmarks to find the top 10 UK cities for a half-term adventure.

Whilst Newcastle topped the list as the UK’s number one half-term destination, a Welsh city has managed to grab a place within the top 10.

With a score of 69.1 out of 100, Cardiff has secured fifth place marking it as one of the UK’s half-term hotspots.

Visit Wales describe the city centre as “wonderfully compact” saying that “even the littlest of legs can easily walk between the main attractions.”

They also note that many of Cardiff’s many attractions are free to visit, making the city an ideal holiday spot if you’re on a budget.

Below contains a list of all the best places to visit on your next trip to the Welsh capital.

Amgueddfa Genedlaethol Caerdydd / National Museum Cardiff

With free admission for adults and children alike, the National Museum Cardiff is a must-visit on any trip to the Welsh capital.

Home to fascinating exhibits about art, science, and more there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The ground floor of the museum is home to the natural history galleries with animals, birds, and insects from Wales and beyond – there’s even a humpback whale skeleton.

The museum is also home to dinosaurs and woolly mammoths in the Evolution of Wales gallery.

The first floor of the museum is then dedicated to Wales’ national art collections featuring paintings, drawings, sculptures, and ceramics. It also displays the work of leading Welsh artists such as Richard Wilson and Gwen John.

National Museum Cardiff also regularly hosts events and exhibitions, to find out more about what’s on you can head to their website.

Techniquest

With more than 100-hands on science exhibits as well as live sciences shows to enjoy, Techniquest is the perfect day out for any budding young scientists.

Found in the heart of Cardiff Bay, Techniquest is home to two floors of mesmerising science exhibits from launching a rocket to feeling the force of a hurricane there’s plenty to get involved with.

The science discovery centre is also home to a digital planetarium where you can enjoy close-up tours of distant galaxies, familiar constellations, and exploded stars.

There is also a cafe stocked with locally-sourced drinks, sandwiches, and snacks to refuel on after a day of scientific learning fun.

Principality Stadium

Described by Visit Wales as “the spiritual home of Welsh rugby,” the Principality Stadium (formerly the Millennium Stadium) is a must-see for any sports fans.

Head on a full tour to visit the indoor areas of the stadium including the Home and Away Dressing Rooms and the tunnel walk out into the stadium bowl.

On the Principality website they promise the tour is an “unforgettable experience for all the family.”

If you’re looking for a more adventurous way to tour the stadium you can book onto the ‘Stadium Walk’ run by ZipWorld.

Starting on ground level you will climb 200 steps before taking the guided walk on the stadium rooftop.

There are, however, height and weight restrictions to this experience and children under the age of 18 must be supervised by an adult. You can find out more on the ZipWorld website.

St Fagans National Museum

One of Europe’s leading open-air museums, St Fagans National Museum of History is the perfect day trip for any history lovers – and admission is free.

Located on the outskirts of Cardiff, the museum stands in the grounds of St Fagans Castle and gardens – a late 16th century manor house donated to the people of Wales by the Earl of Plymouth in 1948.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy with over 50 historical buildings ranging from a Victorian school to a medieval prince’s hall.

You can even pick up some Welsh food and drink from the 1920s Gwalia Stores.

There is also a play area for children to enjoy located just outside the Y Gegin restaurant.

Cardiff Castle

A trip to the Welsh capital wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Cardiff Castle found right in the heart of the city centre.

The historic fortress contains nearly 2000 years of history within its walls from Roman defences to Victorian interiors.

It’s city centre location makes it easy to visit even if you only have the afternoon to spare.

The castle often hosts events including this half term’s “Animal Adventures” where children can get a hands-on encounter with some of the most exotic members of the animal kingdom.

The castle is a paid visitor attraction however anyone who lives or works in Cardiff can apply for a ‘Castle Key’ with free entry for a minimum of three years.

Stephen Chesters, Director at SMC Coach Hire said: “For parents across the country, half term can be a stressful time. Having just come out of the summer holidays, it will be unlikely that you will be travelling abroad. Leaving the UK is not necessary to integrate fun activities and holidays with activities that will contribute to their children’s development.

“Our study reflects the best cities for families to consider visiting in order to enjoy the holidays. It’s great to see a healthy balance of northern and southern cities for both an exciting and educational trip across the country.

“With London placing outside of the top 10, it also shows that the rest of the UK has plenty to rival the nation’s capital in terms of family fun.”