Welsh city ‘trending’ as one of UK’s rental hotspots

A Welsh city is emerging as one of the UK’s most in-demand rental locations in 2025, according to new research published this week.

The research, which was conducted by experts at Hiscox analysed UK-wide Google search trends for flats and houses across 1,000 locations, and found that Cardiff’s rental and property searches have increased considerably since the pandemic and the growth of social media.

According to the data, Cardiff ranks fifth across the UK for flat searches, showing strong domestic interest, and Cardiff ranks second across the UK for house searches, reflecting significant demand for larger properties in Wales’ capital.

Rental demand across the country is ever-changing, driven by economic conditions, post-pandemic lifestyle shifts, and regulatory updates, among other factors.

Even social influences on platforms like TikTok can impact the popularity of certain locations. Long-standing tenancy hubs, like London, are also starting to see notable shifts in demand. Which property types are more attractive – flats or houses – also varies from one area to another.

To understand the latest trends and to discover where breakout rental hotspots are emerging, Hiscox analysed UK, global, and regional Google search data for flat and house tenancy enquiries across 1,000 UK locations.

Their analysis reveals which places are the most searched-for among prospective tenants, and which spots are seeing the biggest increase in searches, identifying emerging opportunities for landlords.

The data highlights where domestic tenants are looking, and shows Cardiff performing strongly in both flat and house searches.

Top 10 UK flat searches

Rank Location County % Change Search Change 1 London Greater London 3.55% +20,000 2 Birmingham West Midlands 4.88% +6,600 3 Edinburgh Edinburgh 1.56% +4,100 4 Chelsea Greater London 37.99% +4,080 5 Cardiff South Glamorgan 4.44% +3,900 6 Battersea Greater London 15.17% +3,200 7 Fulham Cambridgeshire 21.28% +3,000 8 Cambridge Greater London 12.15% +3,000 9 Islington Greater London 15.64% +2,140 10 Clacton-on-Sea Essex 15.41% +1,880

Cardiff ranks fifth nationally for flat searches, showing strong domestic interest and highlighting Wales’ appeal to renters looking for urban living.

Top 10 UK house searches

Rank Location County % Change Search Change 1 London Greater London 13.36% +45,000 2 Cardiff South Glamorgan 16.34% +9,900 3 Birmingham West Midlands 2.10% +4,900 4 Glasgow Glasgow 4.77% +3,700 5 Houghton-le-Spring Tyne and Wear 18.59% +3,120 6 Troon South Ayrshire 24.22% +3,020 7 Skegness Lincolnshire 12.27% +2,700 8 Beaconsfield Buckinghamshire 46.86% +2,610 9 Whitby North Yorkshire 15.43% +2,500 10 Solihull West Midlands 10.82% +2,500

Cardiff ranks 2nd nationally for house searches, demonstrating strong interest among UK tenants for larger properties in Wales’ capital.

Domestic renters are returning to key urban centres, with Cardiff performing strongly alongside London and Birmingham. These patterns reflect a balance of city living and lifestyle priorities among UK tenants.

After an unstable few years since the pandemic, London remains the UK’s biggest rental hub, and has seen a notable increase in interest suggesting demand still exists in the city:

There were 45,000 more search enquiries for houses to rent in London among British tenants (+13%).

Demand for flats in London also grew 4% (by 20,000 enquiries).

However, demand dropped by 21% among international property seekers:

Search enquiries by international flat hunters dropped 7% for London (59,000 less searches). Similarly, house hunters declined 21%, which translated to 50,400 fewer searches.

Cities occupied the top three trending spots almost across the board, and flat and house trends mostly mirrored each other between British and international tenants, and with more people seeing the price difference in cities such as Cardiff, we can expect to see further demand on Wales’ already struggling rental stock.

Find out more and view Hiscox’s interactive map here.