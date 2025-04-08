Welsh county and hidden gems make Adobe top ten photography location list

A new study conducted on behalf of Adobe looking to uncover the most popular landscapes for photographers has revealed the most photographic UK destinations – with Welsh locations featured in the coveted top ten and a ‘hidden gems’ list.

The study analysed data from the r/LandscapePhotography subreddit, reviewing hundreds of images from both amateur and professional landscape photographers. Factors such as frequency of mentions, upvotes, and overall user engagement were used to pinpoint which Welsh location resonates the most with photographers.

Unsurprisingly, Gwynedd, the home of Yr Wyddfa, Beddgelert, Llyn and more made the top ten, coming in at a respectable number three.

The geography of Gwynedd is mountainous, with a long coastline to the west. The county contains much of Eryri Nnational Park which boasts Wales’ highest mountain, Yr Wyddfa at 3,560 feet, 1,090 m.

To the west, the Llŷn Peninsula is flatter and renowned for its scenic coastline, part of which is protected by the Llŷn Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Gwynedd also contains several of Wales’s largest lakes and reservoirs, including the largest, Llyn Tegid.

Wales’ rankings

Focusing in on Wales alone, Gwynedd’s scores dwarf those of our other counties, with Anglesey coming in a no-so-close-second.

Last on the list is Bridgend which, although not famed for its scenery still has much to be admired – with the River Ogmore, River Ewenny, ancient buildings and a striking coastal path.

Hidden Gem

Beyond the well-known destinations highlighted in the top ten, the study also identified some of the lesser-explored locations which – despite fewer mentions from photography enthusiasts – generated high levels of engagement per post.

These under-the-radar spots were assigned a Hidden Gem score, with the most prominent emerging as:

When it comes to the hidden gems, Wales does rather well in Adobe’s rankings – taking home three spots in the top ten.

Clydach Gorge, known by some locally as the ‘Fairy Glen’, came out highest of the Welsh entries, at an impressive number seven, beating the world renowned Giants Causeway in County Antrim.

The area is steeped in myth and legend, and is said to have been an inspiration for Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream – the character of Puck possibly coming from the Welsh ‘Pwca’ or goblin.

Clydach Gorge is situated within the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, between Abergavenny and Brynmawr in Monmouthshire, although historically it stood in Brecknockshire.

The village, split in two by the Heads of the Valleys Road, is a tourist destination in its own right, with facilities including a picnic site, waymarked footpaths, the National Cycle Network and car parking alongside the River Clydach, easily reached from the Heads of the Valleys Road.

It includes Smart’s Bridge (main photo), a cast iron bridge and the remains of a late 18th-century ironworks which are now a Scheduled Ancient Monument. A photographer’s paradise, as recognised by Adobe.

Rhigos in Rhondda Cynon Taf and Ogmore Vale, Bridgend, make up the other Welsh entries.

