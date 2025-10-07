Welsh destinations named UK’s most beautiful autumnal countryside

New research from a holiday homes travel agency has revealed which countryside locations in the UK offer the most beautiful autumnal scenes, with three Welsh locations making it onto the list.

Luxury holiday home agency, Big House Experience, analysed 50 countryside locations from around the UK during the autumn months by gathering visual engagement data.

A group of 100 participants from around Europe took part in the research. Each participant was presented with a series of images showcasing these countryside destinations, using eye-tracking technology to monitor which caught peoples eyes the quickest and held their attention the longest.

To determine the final ranking, these metrics were combined in a weighted formula: 25% based on TTFF (how quickly an image captures attention) and 75% based on total viewing duration (how long it holds attention).

Wales earns its place on the list with Pembrokeshire, located on the west coast of the country, seventh thanks to a score of 87. The globally renowned Eryri National Park rounds off the top 10 with a score of 84.

Not far behind is Bannau Brycheiniog in 11th position, where visitors can climb Pen y Fan and take in the views of the Cribyn and Corn Du peaks.

The data reveals that Buttermere Valley in the Lake District is the UK’s most stunning countryside spot in the autumn months, scoring 95 out of a possible 100. Scotland claims second and third place with Glencoe and the Isle of Skye.

The final list of the UK’s 20 most eye-catching autumnal countryside destinations is as follows:

Buttermere, Lake District – 95/100 Glencoe, Scotland – 93/100 Isle of Skye, Scotland – 91/100 Ullswater, Lake District – 90/100 Wasdale, Lake District – 89/100 The Cotswolds – 88/100 Pembrokeshire, Wales – 87/100 Mam Tor, Derbyshire – 86/100 Dovedale, Derbyshire – 85/100 Eryri National Park, Wales – 84/100 Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales – 83/100 South Downs National Park, West Sussex – 82/100 The Cairngorms, Scotland – 81/100 The Yorkshire Dales, Yorkshire – 80/100 Corfe Castle, Dorset – 79/100 Dunwich Heath, Suffolk – 78/100 New Forest National Park, Hampshire – 77/100 Malvern Hills, Worcestershire – 76/100 Dedham Vale, Suffolk – 74/100 The Broads National Park, Norfolk – 73/100

Gareth Allen, Director and Founder of Big House Experience, said: “When choosing somewhere to visit for a UK break, we are truly spoilt for choice with our lovely countryside.

“All around the country there are locations to cater to everyone’s tastes and aesthetic preferences; however, when it comes to travelling in the autumn, people can expect to see these destinations in a whole different light.

“While the destination itself is obviously important, and you always want to ensure you’re close to a cosy pub and a public pathway where you can see the countryside become enveloped in rich tones of gold and orange, it’s also important to choose accommodation that feels like home.”