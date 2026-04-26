Welsh family travel thousands of miles for life-changing allergy treatment

Jules Millward

A Welsh family have travelled thousands of miles and spent tens of thousands of pounds to access allergy treatment not available on the NHS.

Yann Jennings’ first allergic reaction was after his eight-week immunisations. By seven months old, he had been diagnosed with an egg, peanut, and milk allergy.

As he was exposed to more foods, his reactions became increasingly more life-threatening.

It was only after seeing a campaign on Facebook that his mum, Katie, realised the severity of Yann’s allergies.

Katie said: “I didn’t realise he could die.”

Her doctor initially told her that he wouldn’t need the EpiPen, but she insisted he be given the essential medication.

She added: “As it became obvious that I wasn’t going to leave the room until I had a prescription, she reluctantly gave me one on the basis that had it as a six-month trial.

“Within two weeks, I had to use it.”

Food allergies affect thousands of children in the UK, with severe cases requiring strict avoidance of allergens and emergency medication such as adrenaline auto-injectors.

Katie said she felt isolated and unsupported, spending hours each week researching how to keep Yann safe.

But she was unable to do the things a new parent would usually do such as go to mother and baby groups or soft play due to the risk of contamination.

While she managed to find a way for him to safely attend school, everyday activities still prove difficult because of this.

Groundbreaking

In September 2024, The Jennings travelled to America to begin life-changing treatment at The Food Allergy Institute in California.

The Tolerance Induction Programme helps children and young adults overcome their severe food allergies by training the immune system to tolerate allergies using natural food proteins.

With a 99% success rate, it could put Yann into complete remission, giving him the chance at a normal life. The treatment is not available in the UK.

After 18 months, Yann is already tolerating food that would have previously sent him into anaphylactic shock.

Katie said: “The sheer amount of food proteins that he is now tolerating on a daily basis which a year ago would have sent him into shock is really staggering.”

Yann is now able to eat some nuts, something Katie said she finds very strange.

She said: “We spent years being told to keep them away from him, but now I’m regularly chopping up almonds, Brazil nuts, and macadamias to give him for breakfast.”

Despite this success, Katie must carefully prep his meals with a specific dose of his allergens. Even a slight error could result in his treatment being set back by weeks, or even anaphylactic shock, meaning she still has a high level of anxiety around food.

She said: “He is still at high risk from accidental exposure, but it’s reassuring that his tolerance levels have already increased to so many of his allergens”

Costly

Katie added: “Doing nothing is essentially accepting a death sentence for Yann, and when a treatment that works exists, we have to make it happen.”

The long-term treatment is expected to last around four years and cost up to £100,000, largely due to travel and accommodation in Los Angeles, rather than the treatment itself.

The Jennings have been successful in raising the money needed to get this far, but the huge financial burden means it is not something that is accessible to everyone.

Yann and his parents travel to the clinic in LA every 12 weeks for in-person clinical sessions and will have to do this for a minimum of five years.

Flying presents its own dangers to Yann, with the family having to board early and wipe down the seats for any traces of nut dust. Announcements are regularly made throughout the flight asking passengers to refrain from eating nuts.

Their home, work, and school life have been impacted, and the whole family have to isolate for a week before each trip.

Resilience

Yann is now in year five, a crucial time in his school life, and having so much time off has taken its toll. But the school have supported him from the start.

Katie said: “We got very lucky with our school. They are so open-minded, and they are all about inclusion.”

She added: “If his school could be used as a blueprint for how to manage kids with allergies, that would save so many lives and I think would prevent so much stress in parents.”

Yann’s teacher Ella Lewis, said that he has been so resilient, and that her priority is always to keep him connected, supported, and feeling part of the class.

She said: “When he needs to isolate, we prepare work for him that he completes with his grandparents, who are retired teachers. His mum keeps us updated while he’s away, and we make sure he receives messages from us too.

“When he returns, we give him time and space to settle back in.

“We keep things gentle and predictable. When he arrives, we give him time to transition back into the classroom routine, especially if he’s tired or frustrated. A quiet chat, a moment in the calm corner, or a chance to draw often helps him settle.”

Miss Lewis also taught Yann in year two, before he started the treatment, and has seen a big difference in him since then.

She said: “Yann has grown so much, both physically and in his confidence. He’s putting real effort into his work, and he’s become wonderfully sociable within the class.

“The treatment itself is clearly helping him, and the progress is visible. The main impact on school life is simply the time he needs to be away.

“That said, Yann is resilient and hardworking. He catches up quickly, and the class community around him is strong.

“With the support he has at home and in school, I’m confident he’ll continue to thrive.”

For the Jennings family, the hope is that the treatment will allow Yann to live without the constant fear of a severe reaction — something they say is worth the sacrifices they continue to make.

You can donate to Yann’s fundraising page here