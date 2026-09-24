Welsh fish and chip shops named amongst best in the UK

Nation.Cymru staff

A prestigious awards has named the top 40 fish and chip shops in the UK, including two high-frying Welsh chippies.

Placed on the longlist for Takeaway of the Year are chippies in Powys and the Vale of Glamorgan.

No strangers to an award Hennighan’s in Machynlleth made the list, after taking the Welsh title in 2013 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Farnhams in Boverton, near Llantwit Major also secured a top 40 spot. They recently made the headlines when they opened a fish and chip shop at Barry Island, replacing the famous Boofy’s on the seafront.

Revealing the annual National Fish & Chips Awards longlist, culture website Time Out wrote:

‘There are an estimated 10,500 fish and chip shops in the UK, together serving as many as 167 million meals a year.

‘With so many, the fish and chips you get from one shop may taste wildly different to those you get from another.

‘One might go overboard on the batter, another might be too conservative. One may give you a bag of soggy, rubbery chips, another might strike the perfect balance of crispy and fluffy.

‘The National Fish & Chip Awards exists to help you find the chippies that do it best. And now, it has unveiled its longlist for 2027.’

Forty fish and chip shops from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland feature on the longlist of the nation’s top takeaways. Next, they will all undergo another scrupulous judging process. Besides the all-important taste of their fish and chips, the judging panel (made up of industry experts) will look closely at each shop’s product quality, hygiene, environmental and operational sustainability, customer service and industry knowledge. The longlist will be whittled down to 20, then 10, and the overall winners will be revealed in a ceremony in February.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which runs the awards, said: ‘As we celebrate the 39th year of the National Fish & Chip Awards, it’s brilliant to see talent, passion, excellent professionalism and dedication to their craft on display.

‘Recognition like this is about far more than trophies – it’s about acknowledging the individuals who go above and beyond for their customers and communities every single day.’

There are several categories that the chippies are in with a chance of winning, including Restaurant of the Year, Young Fish Frier of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The most coveted of them all, though, is Takeaway of the Year.

See the UK-wide list HERE

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