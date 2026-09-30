‘Welsh gave us both a focus’: TV talent show duo’s Cymraeg journey after losing mum

Nation Cymru staff

A Wrexham music duo is striking a chord with their Welsh language journey after personal loss, TV success and a new creative project inspired them to embrace Cymraeg.

Husband-and-wife folk-pop band Igloo Hearts – Katie and James MacGregor – are studying Welsh at Coleg Cambria’s Yale site, where the newly transformed CamuWelsh Centre of Excellence is helping people of all abilities build confidence in the language.

For Katie, an accountant by profession, the journey began alongside her mum, when the pair signed up for evening classes following an 858-day streak on Duolingo.

“It was something Mum and I could do together; we would do our homework, have a giggle and really enjoyed it,” she said.

Shortly afterwards, Igloo Hearts were invited to audition for S4C talent show Y Llais (The Voice), with Katie having previously appeared on Channel 4’s The Piano.

Their first audition came just weeks after she started lessons. Tragically, her mum was then diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and passed away in March.

“Our lives were turned upside down, but we kept going through her treatment and Welsh gave us both a focus,” said Katie.

“She loved Welsh rugby anthems and was so supportive. When we reached the chairs stage of Y Llais, Ywain Gwynedd (Yws Gwynedd) turned for us, and the next stage was aired on Mother’s Day.

“By then we had sadly lost Mum, but she inspired me to keep going. Now we’re speaking Welsh at home, watching Welsh television, listening to music and immersing ourselves in the language and culture.”

James, an aerospace worker, has since joined Katie at Cambria and says performing and writing through Welsh has become increasingly important to them.

“I have some catching up to do, but Cambria is playing a major part in our journey,” he said.

“It can be intimidating when you’re at an early stage, but everyone has been so supportive. We want to champion Welsh-language music and just keep progressing and trying.”

That ambition has taken another step forward after Igloo Hearts secured support for a Welsh-language creative project running until the end of 2026.

Working with NEW Sinfonia, The Gentle Good and Menter Iaith, they will deliver workshops for Welsh speakers and people at all stages of their journey, using the creative arts to remove fears around not being “fluent enough”.

The project will include a Welsh-language songwriting masterclass from The Gentle Good and culminate in an intimate concert showcasing work created through the programme.

Igloo Hearts, whose debut album Eyes Closed Against the Sun was released last November, are also working on a follow-up album for next April and hope to include an original Welsh-language song.

Supporting them at Cambria is tutor David Fagan, himself a former Welsh learner who began studying the language while working as a lawyer so he could communicate with Welsh-speaking clients.

His progress ultimately led him into teaching, and this summer he received the prestigious Gwobr Dechrau Arni (Starting Out) award at the National Eisteddfod.

“Everyone has their own reason for taking up Welsh and everyone develops differently,” said David.

“Katie and James are doing so well. There is no pressure, you build the basics, grow in confidence and find your own way. There is great camaraderie and a real community feeling. Let the language come to you.”

That community is being strengthened by Cambria’s revamped Camu centre at Yale, featuring modern classrooms, new social spaces, a café and state-of-the-art technology designed to create an immersive environment for Welsh language education.

Katie added: “We’d love this project to encourage people to come along, have a go and not worry about being perfect. Ultimately, we would love to record a body of work in Welsh. This feels like the beginning of something really exciting.”

For more information about Coleg Cambria and its Welsh language courses and opportunities, visit www.cambria.ac.uk.

To discover more about Igloo Hearts, their music, forthcoming album and live performances, visit www.igloohearts.com.

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