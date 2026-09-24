Welsh ‘hidden treasure’ crowned the UK’s top walking spot this autumn

Nation Cymru staff

A dramatic gorge in south Wales has been named the UK’s top spot for walkers this autumn, with two other Welsh locations flying the flag for Wales in the coveted top ten.

Car rental experts SIXT recently identified the “best-kept secret” in each of the UK’s 108 counties, with many of them being gorgeous hidden gem walks for autumn, perfect for a trip in the car this September.

Their ranking placed Silent Valley Nature Reserve, Blaenau Gwent at number nine, Llyn Idwal, Gwynedd at number six and Taf Fechan Gorge, Merthyr Tydfil at the all important number one.

With the Autumn Equinox having just taken place, many of us are looking for ways to make the most of the daylight in the evenings before it decreases very soon.

UK Google searches for “things to do autumn” have surged 175% in the past month alone, proving people are eager to get plans in place to enjoy the late September days.

Using SIXT’s original list of ‘best-kept secrets’ from all 108 UK counties and council areas, they’ve pinpointed the top 10 spots that double as spectacular walking routes.

By taking their existing dataset, which analysed distance from nearest city, weather score, average rating and average monthly Google search volume, they’ve curated the top hidden gems perfect for a crisp autumn walk.

Spotlighting Taf Fechan, they write: “Located in Merthyr Tydfil, Taf Fechan Gorge has been named the UK’s top hidden gem autumn walk, achieving an overall index score of 67.89.

“Taf Fechan Gorge offers walkers the opportunity to experience woodland scenery and natural landscapes as the season changes. Its distance from the nearest city also adds to its appeal for those looking to swap busy urban areas for a quieter countryside escape this autumn.”

Visit Merthyr write about two routes for wales, sharing: “These two circular walks reveal one of the most remarkable landscapes in Merthyr Tydfil.

“Starting in Cyfarthfa Park, both routes follow the historic Cyfarthfa Leat, a remarkable feat of Victorian engineering that once carried water from the Taf Fechan Valley to power the ironworks that helped build Merthyr’s industrial might. Today, the route follows the old maintenance tracks beside the leat, leading walkers through peaceful woodland, dramatic river scenery and a landscape rich in history.

“Along the way you’ll discover hidden ruins, forgotten industrial remains, towering woodland, limestone cliffs, rushing water and some of the most spectacular scenery in the county borough.

“Listen carefully and you may hear the whistles of the Brecon Mountain Railway echoing through the valley, whilst dippers, kingfishers and woodland birds can often be spotted along the river corridor.

“Whether you choose the shorter circular route or the longer walk through the gorge to the Blue Pool, both offer a unique journey through the natural and industrial heritage of Merthyr Tydfil.”

Find out more here.

Anna Golding, Head of Marketing & PR, reveals her top tips for the perfect cosy autumn walk this September:

Plan your route around the sunset

“When driving to a walking trail in autumn, keep in mind that the daylight can fade quickly. Plan your walk around sunset times, and make the most of autumn’s low sun ‘golden hour’, scheduling the most scenic stretch of the route before dusk.”

Check rural operating hours

“Always have a wet-weather backup plan, but also double-check opening times before you set off. Many countryside pubs, visitor centres, and car parks switch to reduced winter hours from the 1st November, with last entry often as early as 3:00 PM. Confirming your stops and booking ahead ensures you aren’t left without facilities or a spot to warm up after your walk.”

Prepare your tech before setting off

“Navigating routes, especially remote ones, means you can sometimes lose signal. Downloading offline road maps and hiking routes before leaving home means you don’t have to worry about poor service. Cold conditions can also impact your phone’s battery life, so bring a charging cable or power bank so you can keep your phone topped up on the move”

Pack smart for an autumn day trip

“Make full use of your car’s boot space to help make the journey more comfortable. Pack sturdy walking boots with good grip for muddy terrain, and bring a spare bag to store wet footwear so you can keep the vehicle interior clean. Also bring extra warm layers, waterproofs, a flask of warm drink, and emergency snacks in the boot so you are fully equipped regardless of the weather.”

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