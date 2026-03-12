Welsh hotels feature in The Times 50 Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2026

The Times has shared its annual list of the 50 Best Places to Stay in the UK, with five Welsh locations making the cut.

Pitting hundreds of hotels against each other, the news organisations’ expert team of reviewers hand-picked the best hotels in the UK that they say are worthy of a weekend break.

This year’s list celebrates the very best new hotels as well as old favourites with something fresh to say.

With five Welsh locations featured, but no ranking of those included, first on their list is The Royal George

Chepstow, Monmouthshire.

Huw Oliver, Audience Editor, writes: “If you’re already a fan of the Pig’s country-chic boutique hotels but wish they had a more modest price point, here’s a stylish, affordable alternative — with slicker service.

“The Royal George has been at the heart of village life in Tintern in Monmouthshire, southeast Wales, for nearly two centuries, with the River Angidy on one side and the Wye on the other.”

“The pub reopened after a two-year renovation last August, its 20 snug rooms — which start from £150 — decked out in earthy greens and oranges in a nod to the Wye Valley’s forests.

“The new Upper Deck restaurant is well worth planning a stay around — expect steaks and fish grilled in a theatrical open kitchen.”

Read Huw’s full review here.

Next from Wales is Penmaenuchaf, Dolgellau, Gwynedd.

Laura Jackson, Deputy Head of Travel writes: “Penmaenuchaf Hall — practise saying pen-mine-ee-khav before setting foot in Wales — was built in the 1860s in a valley below Cadair Idris, the 893m mountain in Eryri National Park that’s named after a giant who used the peak as a seat.

“The story goes that if you spend the night on the mountain, you’ll come back either mad or a poet. Today, a night or two at the revamped Penmaenuchaf hotel is more likely to result in a total reset, although it’s possible the views could inspire verse.”

“Owned by Neil and Zoe Kedward since 2022 (the couple also run Grove of Narberth and the Beach House Restaurant at Oxwich), the hotel’s 14 country-house-style rooms have been reworked by the designer Nicola Harding, taking the palette of the winsome Welsh landscapes for inspiration.

“Original features from what was once a weekend retreat for the Bolton industrialist James Leigh Taylor — wooden panelling, stained glass, and staircase balustrades — have been retained.

“But it’s the food that’s the headline here, with the chef Dan Andrée’s eight-course tasting menu offering a trip around Welsh produce. Service in the restaurant, bar and reception is easy going with no hovering waiters — but staff appear at the exact moment you’re hankering for a house rhubarb bellini.”

Read Laura’s review in full here.

Emily Sargent, Commissioning Editor is next reviewing a Welsh location. Her choice is Ty Glyn

Lampeter, Ceredigion.

Sargent writes: “This recently renovated hotel dates back to 1825 and has a history of interesting guests and inhabitants including the poet TS Eliot, who stayed regularly during the 1930s.

“The building is light and airy, decorated in neutral tones in a modern style that doesn’t jar with the historic features. The terrace is a suntrap, looking out over the gardens, fields and trees beyond. Surrounded by green hills, the hotel is the definition of a peaceful location.”

“You are only five miles along quiet lanes from the beautiful west Welsh coastline, where you’ll find fantastic walks along the Ceredigion Coast Path.

“It’s a ten-minute drive to the pretty town of Aberaeron, with its rows of colourful houses, which is also home to Ty Glyn’s boutique sister hotel and the high-end restaurant, Y Seler.”

Read Emily Sargent’s review here.

The Bryntirion Inn, Bala, Gwynedd is the fourth hotel to be spotlighted by The Times.

Emily Sargent writes: “After a top-to-bottom renovation, the 300-year-old Bryntirion Inn reopened last year, but only fully relaunched in January 2026 with the addition of excellent food from head chef Luke Selby, formerly of Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

“Six bedrooms have been given chic makeovers, while downstairs the pub retains much of its original character, with wooden floors, open fires, comfortable armchairs and exposed beams.”

“The hotel is perfectly positioned for a secluded country escape with fabulous walks from the door exploring the Dee Valley and Eryri National Park, plus the historic market town of Bala four miles away.”

Emily’s review can be read in full here.

And finally, the fifth location to feature in the Times’ coveted list is St Brides Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire.

Claudia Rowan, Commissioning Editor, shared: “The view! That’s what has made St Brides so popular with guests since it opened as a hotel in the early 1900s: the sweeping, striking panorama of Saundersfoot Bay and the wild Pembrokeshire coast beyond.”

“This stress-zapping vista is omnipresent, visible from nearly every guest room and public space, including the spa and restaurant. And it’s one of the few constants in place at the hotel from its early days: plenty has changed, from the design to the ownership — it’s now part of the Welsh hotel group Celtic Collection — with all 35 cosy rooms and suites given a much-needed modern makeover in 2025.

“The refurbishment extended to the hotel’s impressive clifftop spa, with its outdoor hydrotherapy pool and new glass-fronted sauna drawing wellness seekers year-round, and the fine-dining Cliff Restaurant. Staff are warm and friendly in a refreshingly informal, unobtrusive way.”

Read Claudia’s full review here.

Read The Times’ 50 Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2026 in full here.