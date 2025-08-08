Welsh island goes up for sale

A Welsh island off the Pembrokeshire coast has gone for sale on the open market for offers in excess of 3 million pounds.

Thorne Island is a rocky islet and part of the community of Angle, Pembrokeshire, with an total area of 2.49 acres (8,100 m2), dominated by a coastal artillery fort built to defend the Milford Haven Waterway in the mid-19th century.

It has been the site of a number of shipwrecks, including one in 1894 that was carrying a cargo of Scotch whisky.

Thorne Island’s fort was constructed between 1852 and 1854 as an outer defence to Milford Haven, at that time a large naval base.

It is one of twelve forts that were constructed around the entrance to Pembroke Dock as part of “Palmerston’s Haven defences” to protect against Napoleonic invasion. The Island was sold for the first time in 1932 and has since been a hotel and a family home.

Thorne Island is set within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The Island is accessed either by boat to the private jetty, or by air to the helipad located on the western edge of the Island.

It is being marketed by Strutt & Parker’s Cirencester or London branches, who describe the location as ‘a truly unique Island located off the beautiful Pembrokeshire coast.’

“Something very different”

Perhaps in search of another celebrity buyer such as Bear Grylls, who owns St Tudwal’s Island West, the island will unlikely return to the nation’s hands.

Grylls famously owns an island off the Llŷn Peninsula, purchased in 2001, which houses a former lighthouse keeper’s cottage, in 2001 and uses as a holiday home.

The agents say: ” Thorne Island is a fantastic coastal landmark now offering something very different.

“Thorne Island presents a secluded, private property with a Grade II listed coastal fort at its heart. Extending to approximately 2.49 acres the Island is currently a haven for the current owners providing peace, privacy and outstanding panoramic coastal views across the surrounding bay and wider Pembrokeshire coastline.

“The Island is accessed only by sea or air and commands a prominent position at the entrance to one of the UK’s largest natural harbours presenting itself as an eye catching and truly unique property. Currently enjoyed as a family home with an abundance of activities on the doorstep the island is a registered Hotel & Premises (VOA Business Rates) and therefore has potential for many uses from private lifestyle to more commercial ventures.”

The property benefits from renewable energy services, cliff stabilisation works, a roof top bar and office and a 10m crane for all boating and supply needs.

“An adventurer’s paradise”

The accommodation within the fort is ‘well thought out’ according to the agents, and totals just over 8,000 sq ft, with sea views across to Angle Beach.

Surrounding the Island are caves, excellent fishing spots, rocky outcrops, an abundance of water sport opportunities and sandy beaches on the surrounding coastline, which they describe as “an adventurer’s paradise”.

They add: “Thorne Island presents an exciting opportunity to purchase a spectacular property located off one of the most beautiful coastlines.”

Method of sale: Thorne Island is offered for sale by private treaty. Further details are available from the Vendor’s agent.

According to the agents, the Island is completely off-grid and self-sufficient and can be found on What3words at ///gasp.shuttling.solutions

View Thorne Island’s listing with Strutt & Parker here.

