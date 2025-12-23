Welsh lake named best hidden wild swimming spot in the UK

With cold water dips on the cards for many especially at New Year, Welsh wild swimming enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that two Welsh lakes have been named among the best in the UK – with one Welsh entry clinching the all-important number one spot.

Wild swimming is fast becoming a mainstream pastime in the UK, with 7.5 million UK residents now venturing into rivers, lakes, and seas.

With summer around the corner, interest continues to rise, with searches for “wild swimming spots near me” soaring by over 5,000% in the past month alone.

Looking to escape the crowds and dive into nature? Here are the UK’s top hidden wild swimming spots, ranked by temperature, seclusion, and overall experience.

The UK’s wild swimming hotspots

Looking at temperature, seclusion, and overall experience, the full data set, with all locations analysed, can be found here, and in a boost for Welsh swimmers, a location in Wales came out as the clear number one.

Llyn Cau, in the foothills of Cadair Idris has come out at number one in the list.

Hidden high in the rugged peaks of Eryri National Park, Llyn Cau is a breathtaking glacial lake nestled in the crater of Cadair Idris, surrounded by 400m mountain walls. Although its high elevation causes the lake to be on the colder side, coming in at an average of 14.8°C – one of the coldest hotspots on the list – the two-hour trail will surely warm you up.

With a final score of 8.57, Llyn Cau ranks as the best hidden spot for wild swimming in the UK, especially due to its secluded location.

Second Welsh entry

At number two, is Cuckmere Meanders on he Cuckmere River, located in the south of England, with Watersmeet, located in Devon coming in third.

At number four is Tanners Lane, Lymington, and luckily for us, Wales had another mention, with Watkins’ path Waterfall or Gorge coming in at number five.

This hidden gem lies along the lesser-known Watkins Path, one of the most scenic routes up Eryri.

Watkins Path Waterfalls marks Eryri’s second appearance on this list, coming in fifth with an overall score of 8.42. As you follow the trail, you’ll pass through a wooded section that reveals breathtaking waterfalls and natural pools, an ideal spot to pause, unwind, and reconnect with nature.

Though the water is on the cooler side, averaging 14.8°C, its secluded setting makes it perfect for a refreshing dip on a warm summer’s day. With a seclusion score of 6.31/10, this location offers the kind of peaceful escape that wild swimming enthusiasts seek.

“Invigorating”

Penny Weston, wellbeing expert and founder of MADE, a 360-degree wellness centre, commented on the benefits of wild swimming.

She said: “Wild swimming is one of the most invigorating and healing things you can do for both your body and mind. The cold water can help reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and even support your immune system.

The biggest benefit is the mental clarity it brings. There’s something incredibly grounding about immersing yourself in nature and feeling fully present in the moment. It helps quiet a busy mind in a way that very few other things can.”

“Even just a few minutes in the water can lift your mood and help relieve stress,” Penny adds. “The combination of movement, fresh air, and that natural ‘cold shock’ response is brilliant for releasing endorphins, and you step out feeling reset, recharged, and a little more alive.”

Water Safety Wales

Whilst many of us are tempted to enter our waters, the need to stay safe, and to protect wildlife and our delicate ecosystems is paramount.

New data from 2024 shows that most accidental water related fatalities in Wales occur during the warmer months, with half taking place in May, June and July. May 2024, the hottest on record, saw a notable increase in accidental water fatalities compared to 2023.

Despite a warm spring, open water temperatures can remain dangerously cold – many coastal and inland waters remain below 16°C all year round, which can trigger cold water shock. Cold water shock is the body’s response to sudden immersion in cold water, leading to an involuntary gasp, rapid breathing and temporary loss of swimming ability. This can result in drowning, especially if the person falls into the water unexpectedly.

As the weather heats up across Wales, more people will be spending time in and around the water. Water Safety Wales is reminding everyone to Respect The Water by being aware of the risks, and by knowing how to help themselves and others in an emergency.

Sadly, 18 people accidentally died in water-related fatalities in 2024. This is a 25% reduction of fatalities when compared with 2023; however, with a further 19 cases where the cause is still unknown, the number of accidental fatalities is likely to increase as additional information becomes available from coroners. The accidental deaths form part of the 54 total water-related fatalities in Wales for 2024.

The 2024 Water Incident Database (WAID), which is maintained by the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF), shows that in Wales:

May, June, July and November were the months with the most accidental fatalities.

Males continue to be overrepresented with 82% of accidental fatalities.

Males aged 20-29, 50 – 59 and 70 – 79 were the highest groups for accidental fatalities.

Recreational activities, such as adventure sports, angling, boating, and waterside activities, accounted for 67% of all accidental fatalities.

Accidental fatalities occur at both inland (lakes, rivers, canals, reservoirs and quarries) and coastal waters , with 56% occurring at coastal locations.

, with 56% occurring at coastal locations. Of the 193 accidental fatalities in the UK, 18 were in Wales, 136 were in England, 33 in Scotland and 6 in Northern Ireland.

Water Safety Wales supports the NWSF’s Respect the Water public safety campaign that provides simple, life-saving advice to empower people to take responsibility for their safety near water. This includes knowing what to do if you find yourself in trouble in the water, and knowing what to do if you spot someone else in difficulty.[iv]

If you find yourself in trouble in the water, float to live:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged

Try to relax and breathe normally while you move your hands to help you stay afloat

Once the effects of the cold water shock pass, shout for help.

If you see someone else in trouble in the water this summer, remember Call, Tell, Throw:

Call 999 to get help

999 to get help Tell the struggling person to float on their back

the struggling person to float on their back Throw them something that floats, such as a life ring, inflatable toy, or bottle.

Water Safety Wales will be promoting the Respect the Water campaign throughout the summer, including a campaign focused on how to float to coincide with World Drowning Prevention Day on 25 July.

Chris Cousens, Chair of Water Safety Wales said: “These latest figures on drowning deaths in Wales are deeply concerning. Each statistic represents a life lost and a family devastated. With the summer months approaching, it’s crucial for everyone to prioritise water safety. Whether you’re at the beach, a river, or a lake, always be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions.

“I strongly encourage everyone to visit the Respect the Water website to learn about water safety. Understanding how to prevent drownings can make a huge difference. Just a few moments spent on this could save many lives.”

For more information about the Respect the Water campaign visit respectthewater.com