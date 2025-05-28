Welsh lake named best wild swimming location in the UK

With wild swimming gaining in popularity year on year, Welsh wild swimming enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that two Welsh lakes have been named among the best in the UK – with one Welsh entry clinching the all-important number one spot.

Wild swimming is fast becoming a mainstream pastime in the UK, with 7.5 million UK residents now venturing into rivers, lakes, and seas.

With summer around the corner, interest continues to rise, with searches for “wild swimming spots near me” soaring by over 5,000% in the past month alone.

Looking to escape the crowds and dive into nature? Here are the UK’s top hidden wild swimming spots, ranked by temperature, seclusion, and overall experience.

The UK’s wild swimming hotspots

Looking at temperature, seclusion, and overall experience, the full data set, with all locations analysed, can be found here, and in a boost for Welsh swimmers, a location in Wales came out as the clear number one.

Llyn Cau, in the foothills of Cadair Idris has come out at number one in the list.

Hidden high in the rugged peaks of Eryri National Park, Llyn Cau is a breathtaking glacial lake nestled in the crater of Cadair Idris, surrounded by 400m mountain walls. Although its high elevation causes the lake to be on the colder side, coming in at an average of 14.8°C – one of the coldest hotspots on the list – the two-hour trail will surely warm you up.

With a final score of 8.57, Llyn Cau ranks as the best hidden spot for wild swimming in the UK, especially due to its secluded location.

Second Welsh entry

At number two, is Cuckmere Meanders on he Cuckmere River, located in the south of England, with Watersmeet, located in Devon coming in third.

At number four is Tanners Lane, Lymington, and luckily for us, Wales had another mention, with Watkins’ path Waterfall or Gorge coming in at number five.

This hidden gem lies along the lesser-known Watkins Path, one of the most scenic routes up Eryri.

Watkins Path Waterfalls marks Eryri’s second appearance on this list, coming in fifth with an overall score of 8.42. As you follow the trail, you’ll pass through a wooded section that reveals breathtaking waterfalls and natural pools, an ideal spot to pause, unwind, and reconnect with nature.

Though the water is on the cooler side, averaging 14.8°C, its secluded setting makes it perfect for a refreshing dip on a warm summer’s day. With a seclusion score of 6.31/10, this location offers the kind of peaceful escape that wild swimming enthusiasts seek.

“Invigorating”

Penny Weston, wellbeing expert and founder of MADE, a 360-degree wellness centre, commented on the benefits of wild swimming.

She said: “Wild swimming is one of the most invigorating and healing things you can do for both your body and mind. The cold water can help reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and even support your immune system.

The biggest benefit is the mental clarity it brings. There’s something incredibly grounding about immersing yourself in nature and feeling fully present in the moment. It helps quiet a busy mind in a way that very few other things can.”

“Even just a few minutes in the water can lift your mood and help relieve stress,” Penny adds. “The combination of movement, fresh air, and that natural ‘cold shock’ response is brilliant for releasing endorphins, and you step out feeling reset, recharged, and a little more alive.”

