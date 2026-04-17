Welsh language rugby team to celebrate sixty year anniversary

In 2027, sixty years will have passed since a group of Cardiff-based Welsh speakers formed Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd as a vehicle for combining their love of rugby with their desire to converse and socialise through the medium of Welsh.

As it enters its 60th year, the club, colloquially known simply as “Clwb”, will enter unchartered territory, having been promoted to WRU Division 1 East Central for the first time in its history, a remarkable feat for a club which has lived a nomadic existence since its formation.

Clwb differs from almost all other rugby clubs, especially at this level. Most rugby clubs have their own dedicated pitch, often with floodlights and a scrummaging machine. At this level, all clubs run a purpose-built clubhouse enabling them to generate income for future investment.

Clwb have none of the above, relying on the unwavering generosity of The Halfway public house on Cathedral Road to entertain visiting players and supporters, as well as income from sponsors and players’ subs to make ends meet. None of this has changed in 60 years, but nobody is complaining, and indeed, there is no reason to complain.

While moves are afoot to address the absence of a clubhouse, there is a school of thought amongst some that the simplicity of the structure, with no assets or overheads, makes it a less stressful burden for the volunteers on the committee.

The ongoing success of the club derives directly from its USP. The Welsh language. Since Clwb’s inception, rugby playing Welsh speakers have arrived in the capital to be welcomed into an instant, ready-made family, the majority of whom share Welsh as their first language.

But Clwb isn’t, and never has been, exclusive. A number of Clwb players and members are non-Welsh speakers who have joined the club on account of its reputation for open, attractive rugby, and its vibrant social activities – there are distinct benefits to being within

walking distance of the city centre after matches!

Controversy

Clwb were accepted into the Cardiff and District set up soon after being formed, and soon established itself as a respected force within District Rugby circles. The early days saw moments of controversy, with some opposition players, and even referees at times objecting

to Clwb’s players’ use of Welsh to communicate, as well as bringing moments of pride, such as witnessing former player Mark Titley earning Wales caps.

Meaningful success on the field, though, was limited, with the standard of District rugby, in Cardiff in particular, being exceptional.

But in 2003, Clwb went from being underachievers to being crowned national district champions, winning the old Welsh Brewers Cup for Junior clubs at the then Millennium Stadium, in front of a stunned audience of supporters and former players who couldn’t have

dreamt of seeing Clwb achieving such success.

That victory was the springboard to further progress and success, with Clwb being awarded WRU status a few seasons later, and then

winning the WRU Bowl, again at the stadium in 2014.

After 60 years, the club has become more diverse, and is at last taking the shape of a complete rugby club. The senior ladies’ section was formed a decade ago, and has enjoyed unbridled success, including promotion on several occasions, and extraordinarily, four

consecutive cup final appearances at the Principality Stadium.

Clwb’s junior section, (Clwb Rygbi Iau), was formed 20 years ago, meaning that hundreds of children can now be seen around Pontcanna each weekend, proudly wearing Clwb colours, and this year has seen Clwb’s first Youth team complete their first season. The platform is thus in place for Clwb to continue to thrive.

With the future looking bright, the club and its followers can rightly reflect positively on the present, with an outstanding season drawing to a close with the aforementioned promotion already secured. Clwb has navigated its way through a notoriously competitive division, securing promotion with the loss of only one game.

Along the way, over the course of 16 games, they have amassed a remarkable 14 try-scoring bonus points (awarded for scoring 4

tries or more in a match), and have already scored over 100 tries.

Success

The success in the league would in itself be something to savour, but this year, Clwb have another experience to look forward to – another cup final appearance at the Principality Stadium, in the final of the WRU Division 2 Cup. Hard fought wins at Morriston and

Cowbridge led to a titanic tussle with Cardiff Harlequins in which Clwb prevailed, scoring a try with virtually the last move of the game to take the spoils.

A visit to the stadium to take on Aberavon Harlequins in the final, will be the high point of what has undoubtedly been the most successful in the club’s history.

With the foundations in place for the club’s future, Clwb’s supporters are hoping that this is merely the precursor to future success.

Plans are underway to ensure that the 60 th anniversary is recognised properly, with high-profile fixtures and end of season dinner being planned. With so many of Clwb’s former players having left Cardiff to return to their respective home towns and villages, organising former player events can be challenging, but the aim is to ensure that players from all eras will make their way back to the capital to celebrate the continued success of this most unique of rugby clubs.