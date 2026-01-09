Welsh learner begins studying doctorate in Welsh

Ella Groves

A Welsh learner has become fluent in just two years and is now undertaking a doctorate through the medium of Welsh.

Pakistan-born Hammad Rind, who lives in Cardiff, learnt Welsh in just 2 years and is now studying for his doctorate.

Explaining why he was inspired to learn Welsh, Hammad said: “I started my journey of learning Welsh in 2023. I had a number of reasons to learn the language.

“My children go to the Welsh school, and I have several friends who write in Welsh and I was keen to read their work.”

An established author and multi-linguist, Hammad has published the novel ‘Four Dervishes’ and works in Welsh, Persian, Urdu, and Arabic.

He won a scholarship from Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol under their Equality and Diversity Research Scholarship Scheme, designed to provide opportunities for people from groups that are underrepresented in higher education and research to undertake a doctorate funded by the Coleg through the medium of Welsh.

Studying at Bangor University’s School of History, Law, and Social Sciences, Hammad’s PhD compares elegy traditions in Welsh, Persian, and Urdu.

He said: “While reading a special poem by Gerallt Lloyd Owen, Cilmeri, I realised how there are striking similarities between the Welsh elegy tradition and the Persian and Urdu languages.

“I’m very happy to receive this scholarship from the Coleg Cymraeg and excited about developing my research and thesis in the coming years.”

Alongside his PhD, Hammad is a mentor with the Coleg’s Sbarduno Scheme to suppoer young Welsh Black, Asian, and Minority ethnic students between the ages of 16 and 19 to keep using their Welsh skills.

He said: “I’m hoping that I can contribute and make a difference in the Welsh literary field through my research, and I’m looking forward to giving support and encouragement to young people from diverse backgrounds as a mentor on the Sbarduno Scheme.”

You can find out more about the schemes mentioned above as well as the other work of Coleg Cymraeg on their website.