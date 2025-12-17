Welsh learner from Shropshire inspires others to use the language

Kate Jackson, who comes from Newport, Shropshire, has learned Welsh and enjoys using the language every day in her job with North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner.

Kate began learning Welsh when she was offered the post of Chief Finance Officer for the Police and Crime Commissioner in 2013.

She was keen to learn so that she could use the language in the workplace, and she had been used to hearing her father-in-law, Gwyn Jackson, who was a Police Officer with North Wales Police, speaking Welsh.

Kate already had an interest in languages after spending three years living in Germany with her husband, Alun, and her son, Thomas. She spent a period working with an aerospace design company in Munich, and succeeded in learning German.

Kate said: “I had a German O Level, but I really learned the language properly when living in Germany. I knew how important it was to communicate with people in their first language, so I was determined to learn.’’

When Kate started the job, she set about learning Welsh from the very beginning, as she explains: “During my first week in the office, I learned the most important words – a cup of tea, with milk, no sugar, please!

“Three quarters of the staff speak Welsh, and they all encouraged me to speak the language. Now, I feel confident speaking Welsh at work.’’

Kate enrolled on a course with Learn Welsh North East, run by Coleg Cambria on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

She also attended residential courses at Nant Gwrtheyrn, and listened to Welsh CDs on her commute between her home in Newport, and the office in Colwyn Bay.

She also enjoys reading Welsh series such as Amdani and Stori Sydyn, and receives Lingo magazine through the post.

Manon Williams, Kate’s Learn Welsh tutor, said: “Kate is a wonderful example of someone who continues to learn and develop. She shows that anyone can reach a high level through practise and perseverance.

“Her story is an inspiration to everyone who works for the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner.’’

Kate is now encouraging colleagues to learn the language. She shared: “I love learning Welsh. When other people say they want to learn, I tell them – try it, and do a little bit every day. That’s the secret!

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years. I owe a lot to my colleagues, Angharad and Winston, and my tutors Irfon and Manon.

“I would have loved to thank my father-in-law – and to have the chance to speak Welsh with him. He died before I started learning, but I’m sure he would be very proud of me today.’’

The National Centre for Learning Welsh leads the Learn Welsh sector, and official data from the Centre shows that more people than ever before are learning Welsh.

In 2023–2024, 18,330 people completed courses run by the Centre – an increase of 45% compared with the first official data published for 2017–2018, when 12,700 learners completed courses.

