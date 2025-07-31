Welsh location is the best place in the UK to watch the Perseid meteor shower
A Welsh location has been revealed as the best place in the UK to see the spectacular Perseid meteor shower – with two other Welsh spots appearing in the UK-wide top ten.
The Perseid meteor shower is active between 17 July and 24 August, with the number of meteors increasing every night until it reaches a peak of up to 60 meteors per hour on the night of the 12th August. The best time to see them will be between 12am-5:30am.
Several celestial phenomena lit up our sky this year, including the solar eclipse and northern lights, leading to interest in astronomical events and astro-tourism rapidly growing in popularity. In fact, there has been a 53%* increase in travellers seeking destinations to experience the Aurora Borealis, while almost a third (28%)* plan to visit Dark Sky Reserves this year.
To help keen stargazers find the perfect location for witnessing the Perseids meteor shower, Planet Cruise has conducted a study to find the top global and UK destinations for astro-tourism.
The best destinations in the UK for astro-tourism
|Rank
|Location
|Latitude
|Avg Elevation (m)
|Light pollution
|1.
|Eryri, Gwynedd
|52.90053
|700
|0.4
|2.
|Wasdale (Scafell Pike), Cumbria
|54.45675
|351
|0
|3.
|Derwentwater, Cumbria
|54.59478
|265
|0.2
|4.
|North York Moors, Yorkshire
|54.37432
|237
|0
|5.
|Yorkshire Dales (Richmond), Yorkshire
|54.26081
|166
|0.2
|6.
|Shetland Islands, Scotland
|60.34662
|4
|1.9
|7.
|Black Down, West Sussex
|51.06274
|385
|0.4
|8.
|Cambrian Mountains (Llanidloes), Wales
|52.41609
|267
|0.4
|9.
|Carding Mill Valley on the Long Mynd, Shropshire
|52.54564
|280
|0.7
|10.
|Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Wales
|51.87969
|270
|0.4
Yr Wyddfa, Eryri is the best location in the UK for astro tourism
Eryri, Wales, tops the UK rankings as the best location for stargazing. Yr Wyddfa, with an elevation of 700 metres and extremely low light pollution, offers breathtaking views of the Milky Way, constellations, and even meteor showers.
The vast national park provides numerous vantage points, ensuring an unforgettable stargazing experience.
Wasdale, home to England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike, ranks second. With zero light pollution and an elevation of 351 metres, it provides pristine night skies perfect for observing celestial wonders. Whether from the valleys or the peaks, Wasdale offers unparalleled opportunities for stargazing enthusiasts.
Two more Welsh Locations make up the top ten leader board
Wales solidifies its reputation as a premier astro-tourism destination, with three of its breathtaking locations ranking in the UK’s top ten.
Alongside Eryri, which claims the top spot, the Cambrian Mountains and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park also shine as exceptional stargazing sites.
The Cambrian Mountains, ranking eighth, offer vast, unspoiled landscapes with minimal light pollution, providing perfect conditions for observing constellations and meteor showers. Meanwhile, the Bannau, in tenth place, is a renowned Dark Sky Reserve, where visitors can marvel at the Milky Way in a stunning natural setting.
With its commitment to dark sky conservation, Wales continues to be a must-visit destination for those seeking awe-inspiring views of the night sky.
The best destinations worldwide for astro-tourism
|Rank
|Location
|Latitude
|Avg Elevation (m)
|Avg Light Pollution
|Instagram posts mentioning ‘Northern Lights’
|1.
|Interlaken, Switzerland
|46.68582
|3,401
|2
|68
|2.
|Reykjavik, Iceland
|64.13482
|67
|32.5
|41,813
|3.
|Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, Canada
|49.05253
|1,481
|1.4
|10,057
|4.
|Mauna Kea, Hawaii, USA
|19.80781
|3,978
|0.5
|6
|5.
|Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
|-20.1851
|3,723
|0
|0
|6.
|Leknes, Norway
|68.14699
|60
|10
|15,578
|7.
|Lapland, Finland
|67.73225
|249
|1.6
|5,695
|8.
|Gantrisch Dark Sky Zone, Switzerland
|46.70443
|1,776
|0.2
|68
|9.
|Hehuan Mountain, Taiwan
|24.17857
|3,030
|0.2
|0
|10.
|Kittila, Finland
|67.79493
|254
|8.1
|5,695
Interlaken in Switzerland is the best location worldwide for astro tourism
Interlaken, Switzerland, claims the top spot thanks to its high elevation of 3,401 metres and low light pollution, making it an ideal location for stargazing. The Milky Way is often visible, and the area is popular for winter sports and outdoor activities, making it an adventure-lovers’ paradise.
Reykjavík, Iceland, ranks second, offering some of the best opportunities to see the Northern Lights due to its high latitude. Despite some light pollution in the city, excursions to darker areas allow for spectacular Aurora Borealis sightings, with over 41,000 Instagram posts showcasing its magical displays.
