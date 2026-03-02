Welsh location makes Times list of ‘coolest UK postcodes to move to in 2026’

The Sunday Times has compiled a list of the ‘coolest UK places to move to in 2026’, with one Welsh coastal location ditching its reputation as a ‘passing through’ place to become one of the ‘UK’s hottest neighbourhoods’.

The 11 featured postcodes cover all corners of the UK, with only Welsh entry in SA65, namely Fishguard, Pembrokeshire which they say is top choice for the ‘coastie’ crew.

Amongst contenders including Flushing in Cornwall, described as ‘best for water babies’ and West End, Dundee, which is ‘best for Caledonian creatives’, columnists Vicky Brzezinski and Hannah Evans have high praise for this particular Welsh coastal community.

The Times article asks: “What makes a desirable neighbourhood in 2026? Is it good food, a buzzing community or easy access to the great outdoors?

“Our property expert Victoria Brzezinski and deputy food editor Hannah Evans have rounded up the coolest UK postcodes for the coming year.”

Taking charge of the Welsh entry, Hannah Evans writes: “The southwest coast of Wales has long been a lure for aspiring coasties after that just-back-from-the-beach glow.

“Fishguard — or Abergwaun in Welsh — a half-hour drive from St Davids, is the new draw. Don’t be put off by its previous reputation as a passing-through port for those en route to Ireland.

“This pretty town has gone through a renaissance in recent years, emerging as a soulful spot by the sea.

“It ticks every box to tempt you away from the Big Smoke, from pretty fisherman’s cottages and cobblestone streets to a slew of stylish new openings, such as Ty Clai.

“Restored by the architect duo and former Londoners Emma Flynn and Luke Royffe, this gorgeous double-fronted townhouse with rooms is known for the therapeutic workshops held in its pottery studio. Keep an eye on its Instagram for news of supper clubs too.”

Abergwaun

Fishguard currently has a population of 3,400 as of the 2021 census. Modern Fishguard consists of two parts, Lower Fishguard and the “Main Town”. Fishguard and Goodwick are twin towns with a joint Town Council.

Lower Fishguard is believed to be the site of the original hamlet from which modern Fishguard has grown. It is in a deep valley where the River Gwaun meets the sea, hence the Welsh name ‘Abergwaun’ for Fishguard.

The main town contains the parish church, the High Street and most of the modern development, and lies upon the hill to the south of Lower Fishguard, to which it is joined by a steep and winding road. The west part of the town that faces Goodwick grew in the first decade of the 20th century with the development of Fishguard Harbour.

The English name Fishguard derives from Old Norse Fiskigarðr meaning “fish catching enclosure”, cognate with Modern English fish + yard. In Welsh, Abergwaun means “the mouth of the River Gwaun”, the name of the river referring to the high, wet, level ground of a marsh or moor.

Outside Fishguard there is a stone monument commemorating the signing of the Peace Treaty after the last invasion of Britain in 1797. Women dressed in Welsh costume are said to have startled the invaders.

The 19th-century parish church of St Mary’s contains a memorial stone to the heroine Jemima Nicholas, who helped repel the French invasion. There is also a Bi-Centenary memorial stone monument in West Street, Fishguard to commemorate the invasion.

A tapestry was created in 1997 to commemorate the invasion and is on display to the public in Fishguard Town Hall.

Lower Fishguard was used as “Llareggub” in the film of Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, starring Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor and Peter O’Toole.

Many local people were involved in the production of this film as background characters. The film Moby Dick (starring Gregory Peck) was also filmed there in 1955.

Culinary destination

Evans, writing for the Times piece, adds: “Around the corner you’ll find Nourish bakery — though you’ll know you’re close when you see the queue that forms outside each Saturday.

“Once you’ve exhausted yourself shopping for homeware and gifts at Jelly & Custard and Trove, recharge at the vibrant café Cove Corner or Ffwrn restaurant, which also serves Sunday roasts.

“In the know Fourteen years after closing its doors, the grade II listed Farmers Arms pub is back after a soil-to-sky renovation. The homemade pizzas come highly recommended.”

Read The Times’ ’11 coolest UK postcodes to move to in 2026′ in full here.