Welsh location named among UK’s best sunrise and sunset spots

Nation Cymru staff

A stunning Welsh harbour harbour which was named one of the ‘coolest places to move to in 2026’ has now been named as one of the best places in the UK to capture the sunrise and sunset.

Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh takes first place as the best sunrise and sunset spot in the UK, with Southwold Pier in Suffolk, ranking second and Durdle Door in Dorset, completing the top three.

Other destinations featured in the top 10 include the Lake District’s Catbells, London’s Richmond Park and the sole Welsh entry at number nine – Pembrokeshire’s Fishguard Lower Town Harbour.

From golden mornings to fiery evenings, sunrises and sunsets capture nature’s beauty and create unforgettable moments for travellers and photographers alike.

To celebrate picture-perfect skies ahead of this weekend’s summer solstive, Europe’s leading photo printing company, CEWE has partnered with award-winning travel photographer Bella Falk to reveal the top 10 sunrise and sunset spots in the UK.

Bella’s ranking is based on visual impact, scenery, accessibility and overall photography experience, featuring both iconic landmarks and lesser-known hidden gems that can still shine in the UK’s unpredictable weather.

Bella also shares her top tips for capturing stunning skies.

Top 10 sunrise and sunset views in the UK Rank Sunrise and Sunset Spot Location Country Setting Reasoning 1 Arthur’s Seat Edinburgh Scotland City Skyline The landmark offers unbeatable panoramic city views. It’s especially dramatic at sunrise and sunset as the city lights create contrast against the sky. 2 Southwold Pier Suffolk England Coastline This east-facing pier is ideal for sunrise views over the North Sea, with beach huts and dunes adding charm. 3 Durdle Door Lulworth, Dorset England Coastline The limestone arch creates stunning sunrise scenes from the clifftop above. 4 Golden Jubilee Bridges London England City Skyline The Golden Jubilee Bridges offer picture-perfect views of the London Eye and Westminster. 5 Catbells Keswick, Lake District England Mountains One of the Lake District’s top viewpoints as it offers sweeping views over Derwentwater and the surrounding fells. 6 Mam Tor Castleton, Peak District England Mountains The ridge offers striking sunrise views across the Peak District’s rolling hills and valleys. 7 Richmond Park London England City Skyline The park is perfect for misty sunrise shots with dramatic trees, ponds and roaming stags. 8 Giant’s Causeway County Antrim Northern Ireland Coastline This natural landmark is famous for colourful sunrise and sunset skies reflecting off the basalt columns. 9 Fishguard Lower Town Harbour Pembrokeshire Wales Coastline Pembrokeshire’s coastline offers beautiful sunsets, especially around Fishguard Lower Town and Strumble Head. 10 Sandbanks Poole, Dorset England Coastline This south coast spot is known for sandy beaches, calm waters and glowing sunset reflections across Poole Bay.

The Sunday Times compiled a list of the ‘coolest UK places to move to in 2026’, with Fishguard ditching its reputation as a ‘passing through’ place to become one of the ‘UK’s hottest neighbourhoods’.

The Times article asks: “What makes a desirable neighbourhood in 2026? Is it good food, a buzzing community or easy access to the great outdoors? “Our property expert Victoria Brzezinski and deputy food editor Hannah Evans have rounded up the coolest UK postcodes for the coming year.” Hannah Evans writes: “The southwest coast of Wales has long been a lure for aspiring coasties after that just-back-from-the-beach glow. “Fishguard — or Abergwaun in Welsh — a half-hour drive from St Davids, is the new draw. Don’t be put off by its previous reputation as a passing-through port for those en route to Ireland. “This pretty town has gone through a renaissance in recent years, emerging as a soulful spot by the sea. “It ticks every box to tempt you away from the Big Smoke, from pretty fisherman’s cottages and cobblestone streets to a slew of stylish new openings, such as Ty Clai. “Restored by the architect duo and former Londoners Emma Flynn and Luke Royffe, this gorgeous double-fronted townhouse with rooms is known for the therapeutic workshops held in its pottery studio. Keep an eye on its Instagram for news of supper clubs too.” Abergwaun Fishguard currently has a population of 3,400 as of the 2021 census. Modern Fishguard consists of two parts, Lower Fishguard and the “Main Town”. Fishguard and Goodwick are twin towns with a joint Town Council. Lower Fishguard is believed to be the site of the original hamlet from which modern Fishguard has grown. It is in a deep valley where the River Gwaun meets the sea, hence the Welsh name ‘Abergwaun’ for Fishguard. The main town contains the parish church, the High Street and most of the modern development, and lies upon the hill to the south of Lower Fishguard, to which it is joined by a steep and winding road. The west part of the town that faces Goodwick grew in the first decade of the 20th century with the development of Fishguard Harbour. The English name Fishguard derives from Old Norse Fiskigarðr meaning “fish catching enclosure”, cognate with Modern English fish + yard. In Welsh, Abergwaun means “the mouth of the River Gwaun”, the name of the river referring to the high, wet, level ground of a marsh or moor. Outside Fishguard there is a stone monument commemorating the signing of the Peace Treaty after the last invasion of Britain in 1797. Women dressed in Welsh costume are said to have startled the invaders. The 19th-century parish church of St Mary’s contains a memorial stone to the heroine Jemima Nicholas, who helped repel the French invasion. There is also a Bi-Centenary memorial stone monument in West Street, Fishguard to commemorate the invasion. A tapestry was created in 1997 to commemorate the invasion and is on display to the public in Fishguard Town Hall. Lower Fishguard was used as “Llareggub” in the film of Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, starring Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor and Peter O’Toole. Many local people were involved in the production of this film as background characters. The film Moby Dick (starring Gregory Peck) was also filmed there in 1955. Evans, writing for the Times piece, adds: “Around the corner you’ll find Nourish bakery — though you’ll know you’re close when you see the queue that forms outside each Saturday. “Once you’ve exhausted yourself shopping for homeware and gifts at Jelly & Custard and Trove, recharge at the vibrant café Cove Corner or Ffwrn restaurant, which also serves Sunday roasts. “In the know Fourteen years after closing its doors, the grade II listed Farmers Arms pub is back after a soil-to-sky renovation. The homemade pizzas come highly recommended.” Photography tips

For those lucky enough to get to Fishguard – or anywhere else for that matter – armed with their camera for a sunrise or sunset shot, travel photographer, Bella Falk also shares her top five tips for taking the perfect shot:

Arrive early and stay late: “It’s always worth arriving early to find the best viewpoint and enjoy the changing light. Aim to get there at least 30-45 minutes before sunrise or around an hour before sunset. Don’t rush away too quickly afterwards either, as some of the most vibrant colours often appear the sun has disappeared below the horizon.”

Look beyond the sky: “A colourful sky alone doesn’t make a great photo. Strong foreground subjects like water, rock formations, buildings, boats or trees can help add depth and tell more of a story. Reflections, silhouettes and dramatic clouds can also make your images more interesting.”

Don’t worry about perfect weather: “Clear skies are often less exciting than slightly cloudy conditions. Some of the best sunrise and sunset colours appear when high or mid-level clouds catch the light, especially after a storm. Calm weather near the water can also create beautiful reflections.”

Experiment with different angles: “Don’t just shoot from eye level. Moving a few steps, finding a higher viewpoint or getting lower to the ground can completely change the composition and make your photos feel more dynamic.

“A tripod can help keep your camera steady in low light and capture more detail throughout the scene, especially when photographing landscapes and water at sunrise or sunset.”

Make the most of your phone camera: “When shooting on a phone, tap the sky to focus and reduce the exposure slightly to keep the colours rich. Hold your phone steady in low light, avoid digital zoom and use filters sparingly for a more natural look.”

Bella also shared the biggest mistakes people make when photographing sunrise and sunset scenes: “The biggest mistake is photographing only the sky. The sunrise or sunset is the lighting, not the subject. Including landscapes, landmarks or silhouettes makes the image much more powerful.

“Overexposing images can wash out colours and detail, while overediting often makes photos look unnatural.”

Discover the full ranking and more photography tips here: https://www.cewe.co.uk/top-golden-hour-photo-spots