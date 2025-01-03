Welsh location named in list of best UK running routes

A Welsh running route has been named in a list of the most scenic in the UK.

With searches for ‘running plans’ increasing by nearly 20% since last year, running is set to be one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2025.

With that in mind, experts from Kudos Run at GO Outdoors have named the best location in the UK for new runners, and with some very strong contenders, a north Wales spot has taken third place.

Georgina Eastabrook, author and running enthusiast at Kudos Run, commented: “The UK has plenty of gorgeous running routes, from the Lake District to Pembrokeshire, and recently we have seen an increase in people looking to get started on their running journey.

“A good running route is one that makes you want to run and one that you find entertaining. I would recommend starting your running journey with an easy-grade run and mixing your runs with intervals of slow walks. As you become more confident, you can increase the amount of time and length of your runs.

“We have looked at the number of Strava and Instagram posts, as well as the grade and length of each run to reveal the most scenic runs in the UK.”

Best Scenic Runs For New Runners

Rank Scenic Run Route Region Country Strava Route name Length (KM) Grade* Number of Strava photos Instagram Posts Ranking 1 Tennyson Down Isle of Wight England Tennyson 4.87 Easy 94 2845 9.00 1 Derwent Water Lake District England Derwent Water 6.17 Easy 99 185005 9.00 3 Porthdinllaen Llyn Peninsula Wales Lon Bridin-Lôn Pen Rhos 5.67 Easy 93 11031 8.92 4 Westonbirt Arboretum Gloucestershire England Westonbirt 6.91 Easy 47 51986 7.74 5 Clumber Park Nottinghamshire England Clumber Park 5.91 Easy 133 66630 7.46

Tennyson Down in the Isle of Wight takes first place as the Derwent Water as the best scenic run for people just starting their running journey. The 4.87km route is perfect for those starting programmes such as ‘Couch to 5k’, and offers coastal views. The route has over 90 photos, showing the beautiful coastline of the Isle of Wight, and its easy grading means that it is great for new runners who don’t want to push themselves too hard.

In joint-first place is Derwent Water, a 6.17km running route in the Lake District. Next to the town of Keswick, Derwent water offers a scenic run with views of the water.

Runners can refresh and refuel themselves in one of the many cafes and eateries near to the run. This run is slightly longer, at just over 6km, if you feel fatigued or that you cannot continue running, taking a few minutes break by walking at a brisk pace is a good way to regain your breath.

Porthdinllaen in Llyn Peninsula, takes third place on the list of the best easy and scenic running routes for new runners. Located in north-West Wales, this 5.67km run offers beach views and astonishing sights of the Welsh coastline. Runners enjoy the flatness of the running route.

Safety

Georgina continues: “When choosing a running route, it is important to keep in mind your safety. Make sure that a close family member or friend knows where you plan to run, and keep your running routes within your limits. While running is a great way to push yourself, going too far can result in injury.

“It is also important that you keep hills and uneven terrain in mind. Whilst you may regularly drive down a road and not give its hilliness a second thought, uphill runs can take a lot of effort and impact your pace.

“Staying hydrated and energised during runs, especially long runs is extremely important. Ensure you have enough water with you before starting your run, and stop if you need to.”

