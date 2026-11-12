Welsh location named number one for libraries across the UK in new ranking

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh location has been named the best across the UK for library access – with the most public libraries per person in the UK according to new ranking from Awesome Books.

The Library Access Index 2026 from Awesome Books ranks 44 UK cities and large towns on public libraries per head of population. Swansea comes top; Crawley comes last.

Wales punched well above its weight with two locations in the top ten, with Swansea nabbing the all-important first place position and Newport at number five.

Swansea came top across the entire UK, with 17 public libraries, one for every 14,800 people. Swindon, Wolverhampton, Blackpool and Newport complete the top five.

Across the 44 places the average is one public library for every 25,400 people.

London has around 316 public libraries, more than anywhere else, but ranks 36th per head, with one for every 28,800 people. Birmingham ranks 39th, with one for every 34,800.

The index comes during the National Year of Reading. A local library is often the only free place to borrow books, so where you live makes a real difference to how easy it is to find one.

Top ten (people per public library)

1. Swansea, 14,800

2. Swindon, 17,400

3. Wolverhampton, 17,600

4. Blackpool, 18,000

5. Newport, 18,700

6. Edinburgh, 19,000

7. Bristol, 19,000

8. Aberdeen, 19,300

9. Derby, 19,600

10. Glasgow, 19,700



Source: Awesome Books Library Access Index 2026

Bottom ten

35. Liverpool, 28,300

36. London, 28,800

37. Milton Keynes, 30,600

38. Southend-on-Sea, 30,900

39. Birmingham, 34,800

40. Sunderland, 36,100

41. Walsall, 42,200

42. Stoke-on-Trent, 45,100

43. Luton, 47,800

44. Crawley, 62,000

A new central library is helping drive a surge in visitors across Swansea, highlighting the impact libraries are having across the city.

The new central library at Y Storfa, Oxford Street in Swansea, has driven a surge in footfall since it opened last December following its relocation from the seafront Civic Centre.

Y Storfa has exhibition space and other council services like housing options based there and is home to the West Glamorgan Archive Service.

Councillors on a scrutiny group heard people visited libraries for a broader range of reasons than in the past and that reading and book borrowing more widely had declined.

Tracey McNulty, the council’s head of cultural service, said: “One of the things Y Storfa has demonstrated is that a library is so much more than access to a book. It’s a space for social interaction, local studies, talks, events, coming together really.”

She also said Y Storfa reminded many people of the old Borders bookshop.

Total visits to council libraries in Swansea increased to 701,343 in 2025-26 compared to 666,384 in 2024-25. The number of items issued fell from 726,915 to 630,378 but there were exceptions such as Fforestfach Library which recorded a 10.5% increase.

The statistics were impacted by Oystermouth Library, Mumbles, being closed for a while for roof work and a two-month period during which the central library shut and moved to Y Storfa.

The meeting also heard that a lot of children’s books – particularly Welsh language books – were being taken out at Y Storfa. A council officer said this could be attributed to the cost of new books going up “massively” and also library staff responding to what users wanted to read.

The 2025-26 data for Swansea also showed a significant rise in library requests and reservations, while many people visiting Y Storfa have been registering to join the library service while they’re there.

Another growth area across the county’s libraries is e-book downloads and online magazines and newspapers. Karen Gibbins, libraries and cultural manager, said they were easier to use and that Swansea’s collection of this material was growing.

Beneficial

Taskeen Ahmed, CEO of Awesome Books, shared: “A library is often the only place in a town where a child can get hold of a book for free.

“The gap between one library for every 14,800 people and one for every 62,000 is a gap in opportunity.

“There is a direct correlation between literacy and life-expectancy and literacy and life-outcomes, and these gaps are widest in many of the places that can least afford it and need it the most.

“Research shows that children that have books are 4 times more likely to enjoy reading.

“That is why we donate pre-loved books to schools and literacy projects across the UK, to help children learn to read and instill a love of reading that will help them throughout their life. ”

Awesome Books is a UK book seller that makes books affordable and accessible for everyone.

Since 2008 it has saved more than 200 million books from landfill and donated millions to schools, libraries and literacy projects around the world. It sells affordable new and second-hand books with free UK delivery, and donates a book for every book sold.

View the full results and ranking of all 44 places, including the methodology at https://www.awesomebooks.com/pages/book-accessibility-index.