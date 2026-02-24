Welsh location named one of Time Out’s best places to visit in the UK in 2026

A Welsh location has been named one of the best places to visit in the UK in 2026 by Time Out thanks to its game-changing food scene, access to the Welsh Coastal Path and breathtaking UNESCO heritage sites.

If you’re up for being inspired here at Time Out, as always, they’ve got you covered. Their team has scoured the listings of all that’s happening in Britain in 2026 and consulted our nationwide network of writers and editors, harnessing all that info to put together a guide to the places that should be on your radar over the next 12 months.

Destinations made it onto Time Out’s list for a vast range of reasons. Some have swaggered onto the scene with a quickfire burst of thrilling new attractions.

Others have built their cred slower and reached a point of quiet brilliance, while others still are established spots that simply remain very much worth their rep.

Several places will be made even more tempting by those aforementioned 2026 openings, whether that be delicious places to eat and drink, game-changing new transport options or unmissable cultural events.

From trendy seaside towns to revived industries cities, medieval forts to ‘the new Berlin’: here are the UK’s 14 top places to visit in 2026.

Two Welsh destinations made the coveted list, but the best in show for the nation this year is none other than Ynys Môn (Anglesey) at number eight.

AMy Houghton writes: “The island of Anglesey was once known as the bread basket of Wales, or as ‘Mam Cymru’, the Mother of Wales. In medieval times, Anglesey’s rich, fertile soil grew enough produce to nourish the entire nation. These days, it still has some of the finest food that Wales has to offer (and supplies some of the finest sea salt in the world). And that’s just one of the reasons why Time Out named Anglesey one of the UK’s best places to visit in 2026.

“With a Michelin star and four AA rosettes, Sosban & the Old Butchers is the most decorated of the island’s restaurants. Its £175 nine-course menu is a mystery until you are sat at your table, but it always prioritises using the best locally sourced produce available on the day.

“Of course, a dinner there is best reserved for a special occasion. For something more low-key, we recommend Tavern on the Bay, which provides superb views and elevated comfort food and The Store, which is brilliant for pizza, small plates and the odd DJ night. Award-winning Dylan’s takes pride in creating menus out of North Wales’ best produce while Catch 22 is a great place to go for an enormous platter of fresh local seafood.

“When you’re not eating, we recommend spending your time walking the Welsh Coastal Path around Anglesey. You’ll come across Beaumaris Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for being the ‘greatest castle never built’, the wildlife-packed Dingle Nature Reserve and the nineteenth century lighthouse standing proud above Llanddwyn Island.”

The feature adds: “If you’d prefer to explore the island on wheels, book a trip in August to coincide with it’s annual Tour de Môn. With distances ranging from 3.5 miles to 106 miles, the cycling event takes place on Aug 23 and is open for anyone to take part.

“And for somewhere to stay, look no further than the gorgeous Château Rhianfa, a stately Grade II-listed Victorian villa with a private beach and views over the Menai Strait.”

Also in their coveted best-of list for 2026 is the architectural haven of Port Meirion which just made the cut at number 14.

Time Out share: “If you believe tastemakers on social media, 2026 is set to be the year that we all embrace ‘whimsy’ a little more. And there’s nowhere in the UK quite as whimsical as Portmeirion. The folly village hidden in a small corner of north Wales was dreamt up by architect Sir Clough Williams Ellis and brought to life in the 1920s. Its bright arrangement of Italian Riviera-style buildings overlook the Dwyryd Estuary and are backdropped by the rolling hills of Eryri.

“Strolling around the village, there are dozens of little delights lurking around every corner. Among the sights you may stumble upon are an elegant Japanese Garden, a sub-tropical forest, a giant chess board, a Gothic pavilion and a bizarre gift shop selling memorabilia from cult ’60s TV show The Prisoner. There are two restaurants and a small selection of cafes to cater to all your culinary needs, whether you want a quick tea and cake, a crisp summer pint or a full three-course dinner. Stop by in May and you could catch its brilliantly quirky annual Steampunk Weekend, featuring teapot racing, tea duelling and a peacock parade. Tourists are welcome to explore the village during the day, but after 5.30pm it belongs to hotel guests and residents only.

“Why visit in 2026? This year, the village’s grand Portmeirion Hotel is celebrating its 100th birthday. To mark the milestone, it has launched a two-night centenary package which includes a champagne afternoon tea, a murder mystery evening and a nine-course Gala Dinner complete with fireworks and live jazz.

“Don’t miss: For some fresh sea air, follow the forest trail at the far end of the village to the glorious sandy banks of the estuary.”

View the full run-down from Time Out here.