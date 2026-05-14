Welsh location named ‘UK’s best hidden beach’

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh beach with a ‘stunning’ waterfall nearby which is only accessible by foot has been named the ‘UK’s best hidden beach’.

UK Hidden Gems writes: “Hidden in a beautiful corner of Britain is a breathtaking stretch of coastline with some of the country’s most impressive beaches.

“Between the well known seaside towns of Newport and Fishguard in north Pembrokeshire, one quiet spot remains largely undiscovered by visitors.”

You can only reach this peaceful beach on foot, which helps it stay calm and uncrowded, even during the busy summer holidays, and it has recently been named the best hidden beach in the UK.

The ranking was put together by travel sim company Holafly, which looked at 56 beaches featured in Conde Nast Traveller’s latest UK beach guide and counted how many times each one appeared on Instagram.

The winning beach had seven times fewer mentions than the runner up in Scotland and 56 times fewer than a Welsh beach that came tenth.

The survey named Aberfforest, located about two miles west of the charming village of Newport, as the UK’s top hidden beach.

Newport itself is often described as a perfect little village and is known for its excellent pub, according to the Express.

Even so, Aberfforest is still much quieter than famous Pembrokeshire beaches such as Barafundle, Whitesands, Marloes and Tenby. At high tide the beach is mostly covered in shingle, but as the sea goes out, a wide stretch of sand appears.

The Beach Guide website explains: “The beach is sheltered by headlands on both sides, making it a good place for a swim at high tide.

“Behind the beach are gently sloping fields and a wooded valley where the River Fforest flows. It is worth walking up the valley to find a small waterfall.”

Aberfforest Cottages, which offers local holiday rentals, writes: “Aberfforest is a beautiful bay on this stunning, unspoiled coastline, which forms part of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. The sand and slate beach is framed to the east by sheer cliffs and to the west by the Fforest stream, which flows through ancient woods to the sea. An 18th century lime kiln offers a vantage point for commanding views out to sea.

“Access to the beach is limited to just a handful of local properties and ramblers on the coastal path which passes through the bay. This means that even in the height of summer, the beach is rarely busy and offers the perfect base for days spent swimming, sailing, kayaking and rock-pooling.

“If getting wet doesn’t appeal, skimming competitions (with the abundant, perfectly flat and rounded slates) offer a strangely beguiling and captivating activity. Or simply sit and listen to the sound of the waves. And when you’ve worked up a mighty appetite, head back to the cottage for a roast and some time by the log fire.

“Every now and then the bay plays host to inquisitive seals and dolphins which breed locally. Catching sight of these amazing creatures as their heads emerge out of the sea and survey the bay is a fantastic treat.”

They add: “Just a minute’s walk from Barnacle Cottage, nestled in the woods, is the waterfall, a fabulous place to explore, for adults, children and dogs alike.

“A circular route follows the picturesque track to the beach and back to the cottage through ancient woodlands taking in the waterfall on the way.

“Alternatively head straight in to the woods from the yard, cross the dramatic waterfall and follow the stream as it idly meanders its way to the sea. Stepping stones bridge the stream near the beach but wellies are advised to cross the head of the waterfall.”