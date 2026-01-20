Welsh location ranked among the UK’s most romantic destinations this Valentine’s Day

A Welsh location has been named one of the most romantic places in the UK for couples this Valentine’s Day, according to new research revealing a surge in demand for weekend getaways focused on quality time, privacy and picturesque settings.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, new data shows searches for “Valentine’s weekend getaway” have risen by 5,000% in the past 30 days, as couples look to turn the occasion into a longer, more meaningful escape.

With this in mind, Kent-based motorhome company Choose Leisure has placed Eryri fifth on a nationwide list of the UK’s most romantic hotspots, ahead of locations such as Stonehenge, the Yorkshire Dales and Brighton Beach.

Top 10 Romantic Locations to Visit This Valentine’s Day:

Rank Romantic Location Total Number of Instagram Hashtags 1 Cornwall 10,400,000 2 Lake District 4,700,000 3 Cotswolds 2,900,000 4 Peak District 2,500,000 5 Eryri 1,300,000 6 Margate 1,200,000 7 Isle of Skye 1,100,000 8 Stonehenge 1,000,000 9 Brighton Beach 1,000,000 10 Yorkshire Dales 918,000



With 1.3 million Instagram hashtags, Eryri stands out as one of the UK’s most atmospheric and romantic destinations. Known for its dramatic mountain scenery, tranquil lakes and vast open landscapes, the region offers couples a sense of escape that feels wild, peaceful and deeply immersive.

Rather than fast-paced sightseeing, the appeal lies in disconnecting from everyday life: watching mist roll over mountain peaks, taking quiet walks beside still waters, and ending the day wrapped up warm beneath star-filled skies. Remote viewpoints, winding mountain roads and secluded spots encourage couples to slow down and focus on shared moments, making Valentine’s weekend feel meaningful and memorable.

As more couples move away from one-day celebrations in favour of longer breaks, Eryri’s blend of natural beauty, solitude and adventure continues to make it a popular choice for romantic escapes rooted in experience rather than tradition.

As more couples opt for road trips over busy city breaks, Dave Williams, Managing Director at Choose Leisure, says motorhome travel is becoming an increasingly popular way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“We’re seeing a real shift towards couples choosing flexible, slower travel for Valentine’s weekend,” says Dave. “Taking a road trip allows you to avoid crowded hotels, change plans at the last minute, and enjoy genuine quality time together, which is exactly what many couples are looking for.”

Travel tips

Dave has shared his top expert tips to help couples make the most of their romantic road trip this Valentine’s Day.

1. Create a journey-led playlist – not just background music

A Valentine’s road trip means hours of uninterrupted time together, which is something couples rarely get in everyday life. Creating a shared playlist before setting off can instantly set the tone for the journey and make the drive feel part of the experience, not just a means to an end.

“Many couples underestimate how memorable the drive itself can be,” says Dave. “We often recommend creating different playlists for different moments, relaxed tracks for scenic daytime driving, something upbeat for arrival, and softer music for winding down in the evening.”

Not only does this help shape the mood of the trip, but it also creates a soundtrack couples can return to long after Valentine’s Day has passed.

2. Use the drive to reconnect – not just pass the time

While classic road trip games are a great way to add laughter to the journey, drives offer something even more valuable: space to reconnect without distractions.

Instead of relying solely on games, Dave suggests couples use the drive to:

Reminisce about favourite memories together.

Talk about future relationship plans and goals.

Ask questions they don’t usually make time for at home.

“Switching off from the outside world naturally slows things down,” Dave explains. “That slower pace often leads to deeper conversations and a stronger sense of connection, which is what Valentine’s trips should really be about.”

3. Capture the moments that matter – not just the destination

Taking photos is an important part of any romantic getaway, but couples often experience moments they wouldn’t on a traditional break such as sunrise coffees with a view, quiet roadside stops or cooking together in a new location each night.

“Some of the most meaningful memories happen between destinations, so capturing those smaller, unplanned moments often tells the real story of the trip.”

Whether it’s a quick photo at a scenic lay-by or a candid car moment, these snapshots can later become part of a scrapbook or memory book, turning Valentine’s weekend into something lasting.

4. Plan romantic stops – but leave room for spontaneity

One of the biggest advantages of a romantic road trip is the freedom to adapt plans along the way. Rather than sticking rigidly to one destination, Dave recommends planning a few romantic stop ideas while allowing flexibility to change course.

“Couples often enjoy planning a mix of coastal sunset spots, countryside walks, cosy pubs, spa towns or even stargazing locations. It’s the ability to follow the mood, or the weather, that makes road trips so appealing.”

By building romance into the journey itself, couples can make Valentine’s weekend feel longer, more relaxed and far more personal than a traditional overnight stay.

5. Disconnect to fully enjoy the experience

Finally, Dave encourages couples to take advantage of the privacy by stepping away from everyday distractions.

“Road trips give couples the rare opportunity to properly disconnect,” he added. “Putting phones away, cooking together, and enjoying conversations without interruptions is often what makes them so special.”

According to Dave, by focusing on quality time and shared experiences, couples can turn Valentine’s weekend into something that feels truly meaningful, not rushed or over-commercialised.