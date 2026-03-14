Welsh locations dominate list of UK’s top camping spots for families

Amelia Jones

Wales has emerged as a top destination for family camping holidays, with seven locations across the country ranked among the UK’s best staycation spots.

New research by children’s toy manufacturer OutdoorToys analysed local authorities across the UK based on green space per person, outdoor amenities, and the number of campsites per 10,000 residents.

The finding reveal Wales dominates the rankings, claiming the five top spots on the Top 10 list.

Top spot

Gwynedd tops the list, offering the highest number of campsites per 10,000 people at 8.86.

The county is home to large parts of Eyri National Park, giving easy access to mountains, first trails, and lakeside walks.

Families staying in Gwynedd can explore everything from the walking trails around Llyn Padarn to seaside days in Barmouth, with adventure attractions like Zip World also nearby.

The area offers an unusually wide mix of camping settings, with sites tucked into mountain valleys, woodland clearings and along long stretches of coastline.

Top five

In second place is Pembrokeshire, another Welsh destination well known for its coastline and family-friendly outdoor attractions.

Pembrokeshire’s coast is its most dramatic geographic feature, created by the complex geology of the area.

It is a varied landscape which includes high sea cliffs, wide sandy beaches, the large natural harbour of Milford Haven, and several offshore islands which are home to seabird colonies. Most of the area is protected by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and can be hiked on the 190-mile (310 km) Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

The county has built a reputation as Wales’ most reliable destinations for coastal getaways, particularly for families looking to stay close to nature.

With a strong concentration of campsites spread across the region, visitors have plenty of choice when it comes to finding a spot close to the coast or tucked away in the countryside.

Anglesey

The Isle of Anglesey takes third place, offering a relaxed island landscape just off the north Wales coast. Surrounded by sea on all sides, the island has long appealed to families looking to disconnect from busy routines and more time outdoors.

Popular spots include Newborough Beach and the nearby island of Ynys Llanddwyn.

Elsewhere on the island, seaside villages like Beaumaris and Rhosneigr offer a more laid-back base for camping trips, with easy access to the coastline and plenty of open space to explore.

With campsites dotted across both the countryside and shoreline, Anglesey has become a favourite for families seeking a quieter coastal getaway.

Ceredigion

Ceredigion ranks fourth, a part of west Wales where nature plays a central role in the visitor experience.

The coastline along Cardigan Bay is one of the best places in the UK to spot bottlenose dolphins, with wildlife boat trips regularly departing from the harbour in New Quay during the warmer months.

For families camping nearby, encounters with seabirds, seals and dolphins can become an unexpected highlight of a stay.

Inland, the landscape quickly shifts from coastline to rolling countryside, creating a peaceful setting that feels far removed from busier tourist resorts.

Powys

Powys takes fifth place in the ranking, offering a very different setting from many of the UK’s coastal camping destinations. stretching across much of mid Wales, the county is known for its countryside, small villages and winding country roads.

Landscapes around Elan Valley and Llyn Clywedog are particularly popular with visitors looking to spend time walking, cycling or simply enjoying the surrounding nature.

The county also includes parts of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, with rolling hills, waterfalls and wide open landscapes. Nearby towns such as Brecon and Hay-on-Wye offer welcoming bases for exploring the area, helping Powys earn its place among the UK’s top camping destinations.

Merthyr Tydfil and Conwy also feature in the top ten. Merthyr Tydfil sits on the southern edge of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and has become a hub for outdoor adventure, while Conwy is known for its historic walled town and landmarks such as Conwy Castle, alongside easy access to the mountains of Eryri National Park.

Planning ahead

Nick Paulson, Product and Category Manager at outdoortoys commented on how to plan a family-friendly camping trip. He shared:“Planning a family holiday doesn’t have to mean long-haul flights and complicated itineraries.

“What really matters is time spent together – outdoors, exploring, learning, and laughing.

“Camping with little ones can feel daunting, especially around Easter when the weather is unpredictable. But preparation is key. Pack for layers rather than sunshine; waterproof outerwear, spare socks, wellies, and warm sleepwear are essential.

“A dry change of clothes can turn a rainy afternoon from a disaster into an adventure.

“Bringing simple ride-on toys like scooters or kids’ bikes will also help children burn energy, stay engaged, and enjoy the journey just as much as the destination.

“And if the rain does set in, have a simple backup plan, like a pack of cards or colouring supplies. The key is keeping expectations realistic and enjoying the shared experience.”

The full list:

Gwynedd, Wales Pembrokeshire, Wales Isle of Anglesey, Wales Ceredigion, Wales Powys, Wales Cornwall, South West Na h-Eileanan Siar, Scotland Highland, Scotland Merthyr Tydfil, Wales Conwy, Wales

You can find the full research here.