Welsh locations named among 28 British beaches ‘where you can escape the crowds’

Nation Cymru staff

Four Welsh beaches have been commended by the Daily Mail for being places where you can actually escape the crowds – from secret coves to remote shores ‘at the end of the world’

The Daily Mail’s Assistant Editor, Joanna Tweedy, compiled a rundown of 28 Britain’s most popular beaches – from Scarborough to St Ives –which she says “are never more spectacular than at summer’s height, but they’re also busy”.

She writes: “Britain’s thousands of miles of coastline means there’s plenty of lesser-known stretches to enjoy, from wild Scottish strands to classic bucket-and-spade beaches and Caribbean-esque Cornish idylls.”

To help readers to sidestep the crowds and find a more tranquil spot by the shore, she detailed a pick of the ones you shouldn’t miss, with four spots in Wales coming in for high praise.

First on the list from Wales is Mewslade Bay, Rhossili.

Tweedy writes: “Rhossili Bay is the Gower’s show-stopper but hop over the other side of the peninsula and Mewslade Bay bestows similar scenic drama minus the Instagrammers.

“A wide-angled Welsh wonder, there’s room to roam and sand the colour of caramel, which disappears at high tide.”

She advises to park in nearby Pitton, and stay the King’s Head Inn, nine miles away, from £150.

According to her, Mewslade’s surf is some of the Gower’s best and it has the added bonus of being dog-friendly all year round.

Next up is Castell Bach, Ceredigion.

Tweedy shares: “Meaning ‘little castle’, Castell Bach, five miles south of New Quay, takes its name from the Iron Age hill-fort nearby.

“A mix of sand and pebbles, there’s a shallow pool perfect for splashing in on one side of the beach, and plenty of rocks, sculpted by time, to explore.

“Mind your step, the path down is a little tricky.”

Her recommendation for a stay is three nights’ self-catering for 12 at nearby Ty Cwch Boathouse from £1,118 in September, to enjoy the dog-friendly beach and the sight of seal pups in the autumn.

The third peaceful spot on the list from Wales is Porth Iago, Llŷn Peninsula.

The dog-friendly location is a stunning, sheltered sandy cove on the Llŷn Peninsula in north Wales which Tweedy says is: “Famed for its crystal-clear turquoise waters and white sand, it is widely considered one of the best and most scenic hidden beaches in the UK.

“If only off-grid will do, then this rectangular cove on the Llŷn Peninsula’s west coast meets the brief.

“Access via a farm puts many off the scent but persevere and the public car park announces you’ve arrived.

“There are rich rewards; the blue-green water is gorgeous and the beach sheltered. There’s great fishing from the rocks too.”

The highlight for her is that it’s west-facing and, according to her, “the sunsets are mesmerising”.

She advises visitors to book two nights’ self-catering for four in a pod at Glampio Coed from £240.

Porth Wen, Ynys Môn, is the fourth and final Welsh destination praised for its peace and tranquility.

Tweedy shares: “You’re more likely to bump into a fisherman than a fellow tourist at unusual Porth Wen, just west of better-known Bull Bay on Anglesey.

“The path to get here is cryptic – zero signage – and when you do arrive, the curiosity ramps up further.

“Until the First World War, Porth Wen was home to a brickworks, and chimney stacks and furnaces still perch on this pretty swathe of white shingle beach.

“The year-round dog-friendly beach left a huge impression, with the editor encouraging readers to swim under the natural rock arch.”

For those looking to stay overnight, she recommends the Silverdale Hotel which is available from £110 for a double room in September.

Read the full article The 28 British beaches where you can actually escape the crowds here.

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