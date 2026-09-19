Welsh lullaby first recorded in 1700s featuring on Roblox game

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh lullaby which was first recorded in the 1700s has been discovered among the theme music on a popular children’s Roblox game.

After their six year old child had a spot of supervised play on the family’s iPad recently, a Welsh couple who usually have an ongoing battle to keep the volume of game playing down, were intrigued by a tune they both vaguely recognised from their school days.

Their son, Osian, was playing a Roblox game named Conveyor Sushi Restaurant which they’ve admitted, has some of the less-annoying music than others.

Conveyor Sushi Restaurant is a popular simulation and roleplay game on Roblox developed by DuoTale Studios, a company based in Texas.

In the game, players hang out in a virtual Japanese-style restaurant called “Ocean Sushi”.

Players sit at tables, grab plates directly from a moving conveyor belt, or use order screens to request items from waiters. Eating food requires using chopsticks and placing items on the table.

Eating sushi and various menu items rewards players with “sushi,” the in-game currency used to buy items, unlock new foods, and open prize capsules.Exploration and Socialising: Beyond the dining area, players can explore a virtual city layout, visit a rooftop, play claw machines, buy traditional clothes or accessories, and hang out with friends.

It was while their son was playing the game a second time, that the name of the tune came to them – none other than Ar Hyd y Nos – translated to English as ‘All Through the Night’.

You can hear Ar Hyd y Nos playing in the video below from the 6 minutes and 38 seconds mark onwards.

The family shared: “We’re not huge fans of the iPad for play, but allow a small supervised play of select games now and then which are mostly educational. Of course, Roblox is huge with his friends so we don’t want him missing out either.

“We were so happy to clock the song, it’s brought back so many happy memories. And for the first time ever, we’re encouraging him to keep the sound on during a game…”

“We’re hoping Osian will master the harp one day – and who knows, perhaps he’ll give us a rendition of Ar Hyd y Nos before long. All thanks to Roblox!”

“Ar Hyd y Nos” (English: All Through the Night) is a Welsh song sung to a tune that was first recorded in Edward Jones (Bardd y Brenin)’ Musical and Poetical Relics of the Welsh Bards (1784).

The most commonly sung Welsh lyrics were written by John Ceiriog Hughes (1832–1887), and have been translated into several languages, including English (most famously by Harold Boulton (1859–1935) and Breton.

One of the earliest English versions, to different Welsh lyrics by one John Jones, was by Thomas Oliphant in 1862.

Cymraeg Holl amrantau’r sêr ddywedant Ar hyd y nos “Dyma’r ffordd i fro gogoniant,” Ar hyd y nos. Golau arall yw tywyllwch I arddangos gwir brydferthwch Teulu’r nefoedd mewn tawelwch Ar hyd y nos. Hyd y nos. O mor siriol, gwena’r seren Ar hyd y nos I oleuo’i chwaer ddaearen Ar hyd y nos. Nos yw henaint pan ddaw cystudd Ond i harddu dyn a’i hwyrddydd Rhown ein golau gwan i’n gilydd Ar hyd y nos. Hyd y nos. Translation All the stars’ twinkles say All through the night “This is the way to the realm of glory,” All through the night. Other light is darkness To show true beauty The Heavenly family in peace All through the night. Through the night. O, how cheerful smiles the star, All through the night To light its earthly sister All through the night. Old age is night when affliction comes But to beautify man in his late days We’ll put our weak light together All through the night. Through the night.

The melody is also used in the hymns “God That Madest Earth and Heaven” (text by Reginald Heber, 1821), “For the Fruits of His Creation” (text by Fred Pratt Green, 1970), “Go My Children with My Blessing” (text by Jaroslav Vajda, 1983) and “Father in Your Love Enfold Us”.

The song is highly popular with traditional Welsh male voice choirs, and is sung at festivals in Wales and around the world.

The song is also sometimes considered a Christmas carol, and as such has been performed by many artists on Christmas albums, including Olivia Newton-John and Michael McDonald, who sang it as a duet on Newton-John’s 2007 album

Besides Newton-John, the list of Welsh performers who have given their own take on the Welsh classic – from Elinor Bennett to Bryn Terfel, Cerys Matthews to Ryan Davies – is endless.

And not without reason.

Timeless, and enduring, and now it seems, the perfect accompaniment for a trip to Conveyor Sushi Restaurant!

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