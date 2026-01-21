Welsh mountain named within World’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Mountain Ranges

Ella Groves

New research released has used eye-tracking technology to reveal the world’s most beautiful mountains – and a Welsh mountain has secured a spot in the top 20.

Eye-tracking technology was used to measure which of the world’s mountains caught people’s attention first and held it the longest – showing which of the peaks are truly the most eye-catching.

Travel insurance providers, Just Cover, compiled a list of 56 mountain landscapes from across the globe and showed the images to a sample of 100 participants. The data gathered was used to give each mountain an ‘eye-catching score’ out of 100.

‘Yr Wyddfa’

As Wales’ highest peak, standing at over 3,000 feet, it is no surprise that Yr Wyddfa has grabbed a spot on the top 20 list.

With an ‘eye-catching’ score of 61.6 it sits in 16th place as one of the world’s most beautiful mountains.

Located in Eryri National Park, the iconic mountain boasts soaring peaks and picturesque views of the landscapes below.

There are six recommended paths to the top of Yr Wyddfa, all of which are classed as ‘hard, strenuous walks.’ You should allow 6-8 hours to get to the top and back.

The Eryri National Park website notes that the climb to the summit of Yr Wyddfa should not be underestimated, encouraging visitors to consider factors such as their own fitness level, mountaineering skills, and preparations beforehand before tackling the challenge.

Visit Wales also share that visitors should be aware of the ever-changing nature of mountain weather and should be prepared for all possibilities.

If the climb isn’t for you however you can grab a ride on the Snowdon Mountain Railway.

Trains depart from Llanberis Station and make the climb to the summit of Yr Wyddfa along the route experienced by travellers since 1896.

‘Quiraing, Scotland’

With no other Welsh mentions, elsewhere in the UK, a Scottish mountain has also made the top 20 list securing its spot at 8th place with an ‘eye-catching’ score of 72.7.

Located on the Isle of Skye, the Quiraing offers stunning high cliffs, hidden plateaus and pinnacles of rock.

Hidden Scotland describe it as “an area of enormous landslip created over millions of years that appears as if it’s tumbling over the very edge of the world.”

The Isle of Skye website classes the walk as ‘Medium’ in length and ‘Hard’ for difficulty, warning visitors that it is not suitable to visit in all weather conditions. It is estimated to take around 2 hours to complete.

Letitia Smith, Head of Communications at JustCover, cautioned potential travellers to any of the destinations featured on the list: “If you’re planning to explore any of these mountain ranges in 2026, particularly in remote or high-altitude areas, we’d encourage you to research conditions in advance, check weather forecasts, and pack appropriate gear.

“It’s also important to have the right travel insurance in place: mountain environments can be unpredictable, and having proper cover means you can focus on admiring these incredible landscapes with full peace of mind.”

Top 20:

1. Canadian Rockies, Canada

2. El Capitan, United States

3. Torres del Paine, Chile

4. Slieve League, Ireland

5. Errigal Mountain, Ireland

6 Maroon Bells, United States

7. Dolomites, Italy

8. Quiraing, Scotland

9. Kirkjufell, Iceland

=10. Mount Moran, United States

=10. Mount Shuksan, United States

12. Denali, United States

13. Ben Bulbenn, Ireland

14. Table Mountain, South Africa

15. Picos de Europa, Spain

16. Eryri, Wales

17. Mount Rainier, United States

=18. Kilimanjaro, United States

=18. Vinicunca (Rainbow Mountain), Peru

20. Mitre Peak, New Zealand

You can see the full findings on Just Cover’s blog here.