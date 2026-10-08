Welsh Music Prize celebrates the past, present and future of Welsh music

Amelia Jones

Last night, the 15th Welsh Music Prize provided a showcase of extraordinary Welsh artists that highlighted the depth and diversity of talent coming from Wales.

With performances from soul singer-songwriter Adjua to Cardiff rapper Local, the show was jam-packed with breathtaking talent and offered something for music fans across the country.

The ceremony brought together established names and emerging artists, celebrating the musicians who continue to shape Wales’ ever-changing music scene.

From powerful vocals and soulful melodies to energetic rap performances, the evening showcased the wide variety of sounds coming out of Wales today. It was a reminder of just how varied the country’s music scene has become, with artists continuing to experiment with different styles while retaining a strong sense of Welsh identity.

A performance that stood out came from Papaya Noon, who opened the evening with a laid-back, jazz-fuelled R&B sound that provided a relaxed and enjoyable start to the night.

Their set had a smooth and understated quality to it, allowing the audience to settle into the evening while getting a taste of what the emerging artist has to offer. The performance also came after Papaya Noon was announced as the recipient of the PPL Momentum Sbardun Accelerator Fund award, recognising their potential as one of Wales’ emerging musical talents.

Speaking about the award after their performance, the band said: “We are so lucky to have won the PPL Momentum Music Fund. We would not be able to do music without this kind of support.

“We had a lovely time playing at Welsh Music Prize – it was amazing to meet other artists and it was lush to be a part of such an amazing night”

Another spectacular performance came from rising singer-songwriter and Triskel Award winner Betsan, whose heartbreaking lyrics and beautifully haunting vocals silenced the audience, leaving them utterly captivated.

A particularly special moment came soon after, when Jessica Lee Morgan, daughter of Welsh music legend Mary Hopkin, took to the stage following her mother’s receipt of the Welsh Music Inspiration Award.

Accepting the award on her mother’s behalf, Jessica shared a message from Mary that drew a laugh from the room: “What took them so long?”

She then paid tribute to her mother performing ‘Those Were The Days,’ the song that catapulted Mary to international fame in 1968.

There was something particularly fitting about hearing the song performed by Mary’s daughter more than five decades after its original release.

Jessica has previously performed her mother’s music and has also recorded with her, continuing to keep Mary’s remarkable musical legacy alive through a new generation.

The event also served as a celebration of the people and communities behind Wales’ music industry, recognising the creativity and originality of artists from across the country.

From friends arriving together to strangers bonding over their favourite artists, the Welsh Music Prize felt like more than just an awards ceremony. It was a celebration of the people who make up Wales’ music community and the connections that can come from sharing a love of live music.

One of those was Gig Buddies, who had a stall at the event, giving people the opportunity to find out more about the work they do and how they help people with learning disabilities build friendships and enjoy social activities within their local communities.

Having organisations like Gig Buddies involved added another layer to the evening, showing how music can bring people together. Between performances, attendees could discover more about the different organisations supporting communities across Wales.

Opening the second half of the show was Music Prize nominated finger-style guitarist Gwenifer Raymond. Her guitar playing had a sense of wildness to it, as if she had been transported somewhere deep in nature, far removed from the audience of onlookers. Her powerful instrumental music mesmerised the audience, drawing them into her own world.

Another highlight of the night came just before the Welsh Music Prize winner was announced, when MWSOG took to the stage with their captivating, rock-infused Welsh power ballads.

The Triskel Award winners built an atmosphere that felt both dramatic and otherworldly, with soaring vocals, powerful instrumentation and the unexpected addition of a flute weaving through the music.

As if the performance wasn’t already captivating enough, there was a fox and owl dancing across the stage, which added a playful, almost magical quality to the set. It was a striking way to lead into the final announcement of the evening, leaving the room absorbed in the performance before the winner was revealed.

MWSOG drummer Luke Llewellyn said: “The Welsh Music Prize’s Triskel Award was a highlight of our year, and a wonderful way to underscore our first two years as a creative tribe.

“We begin our next chapter with a mountain of optimism and anticipation, as we look forward to using our prize funds to record and release our debut album. Thank you WMP and all involved in getting us there, but most importantly, thank you to all who listen to our music and be a part of what we do.

Singer Mari Mathias added: “It is a privilege and an honour to receive the Triskel Award. MWSOG is a project that we put together to bring us closer to our ancient histories and magical stories here in Cymru & bring them to a new light and give them a strong presence today.

“We’re grateful for BWGIBWGAN for seeing our possibility and future as a collective and working with Steff Pringle in the studio has also been an exhilarating journey of sound, achieving the music we want to share to the world.

“MWSOG is a fellowship , a community built between us and our audience and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve received so far as a fairly new band to this world.

“We are proud to be surrounded by incredible bands and musicians feeding their inspiration in to the Welsh music industry. It’s a powerful force , and we are glad to be a part of it.

“MWSOG promises to continue to release music and build on this revival of folklore & heritage meets psychadelia rock and magic.”

The night’s celebrations eventually culminated in the announcement of the Welsh Music Prize winner, with Dafydd Owain taking home the award for his album Ymarfer Byw.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru after his win, Owain said: “It’s an album that comes from quite an emotionally blurry and difficult time. It seems to have connected with people in that sense, and that’s one of the special things for me about it anyway.

“I create music to try and connect with people , and I think with this album, it’s kind of worked.”

After 15 years, the Welsh Music Prize remains a powerful reminder that Wales’ music scene is not only alive and thriving, but constantly evolving.

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