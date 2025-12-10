Welsh photographer named Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

A Welsh photographer has been named the only winner from the UK in the coveted Northern Lights Photographer of the Year awards.

Mathew Browne is a full time professional photographer from Carmarthen, south Wales. One half of Brown and Dixon, a south Wales wedding photography brand as well as being the founder of PhotoHound, a travel photography community and app.

His striking image of the iconic view over Llangrannog, Ceredigion, with the statue of St Crannog in the foreground, was captured using the Sony A7RIV with the 12-24mm F/4 lens. Edited with Luminar Neo.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Mathew wrote: “I am delighted to once again be among the award winners of Northern Lights Photographer of the Year. This time, the selected image depicts Llangrannog on the Ceredigion Coast.

“This is the only image captured in the United Kingdom to be awarded this year.

“Because sightings of the aurora in this part of the world are so uncommon, every aurora image I’ve captured here is an intersection of preparation, great timing, clear skies, and, of course, a bit of luck.”

As well as a second appearance in the Capture the Atlas Awards, Mathew previously made headlines when his time lapse video of the northern lights at Mwnt was shared around the world in October 2024.

Matthew added: “Thank you Capture The Atlas for promoting these awards which celebrate the authentic beauty of the natural world. Also check out the pinned post there to follow the great photographers awarded this year.”

“I was overjoyed to capture this otherworldly Northern Lights display on the rugged Ceredigion coast of West Wales. The village of Llangrannog is not known for its celestial displays; it is better known for its beach, dramatic cliffs, and the statue of St. Crannog, who stands watch over the shoreline.

“Over the course of the night I visited several locations on the west Wales coast to capture the aurora, culminating in the award winning photograph at Llangrannog.

“Because sightings of the aurora in this part of Wales are so uncommon, each image I’ve captured is an intersection of preparation, great timing, clear skies, and, of course, a bit of luck.

“Photographing the aurora on my home turf has been a career highlight!”

Capture the Atlas’ 8th edition of their annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year is a collection featuring the best 25 photos of the Northern Lights. The compilation is always published in December to coincide with the Northern Lights season and the end of the year, and it is aimed at inspiring and sharing the beauty of this natural phenomenon.

Dan Zafra, editor of Capture the Atlas, curates these photos throughout the year. He looks not only for images taken by some of the most renowned photographers, but also for new talents and for locations where Aurora images are rare. The quality of the image, the story behind the shot, and the overall inspiration that the photograph can provide are the main factors for selecting the images every year.

