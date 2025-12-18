Welsh photographer named ‘UK Mountain Photographer of the Year’

Stephen Price

A Welsh photographer whose moving images of Wales’ landscapes have gone viral over the past two years has been named ‘UK Mountain Photographer of the Year’.

Cormac Downes from Newport has been creating a stir on social media for the last few years, but his work took off in a big way thanks to the appearance of the Northern Lights over Wales in 2024– resulting in a series of astonishing photos unlike any we’ve ever been used to.

Cormac’s reputation is growing online and on social media, with collectors purchasing his work from across the world, and his prestigious Trail Magazine UK Mountain Photo of the Year Award for an image taken at first light on Pen y Fan is one of his best accolades to date.

Trail Magazine is the UK’s biggest and best-selling hillwalking magazine, and this latest accolade is the perfect end to a very successful year for Cormac.

Cormac’s winning photo was taken in December 2024, just 36 hours after he’d climbed the same Bannau Brycheiniog mountain in the dead of night under a star-filled sky. But he knew there was more to come.

Trail wrote: “An early alarm call, a foggy ascent, and a gamble on the weather have paid off for Cormac Downes, who’s just been named winner of Trail magazine’s UK Mountain Photo of the Year.

“Now in its 12th year since launching in 2014, the annual competition has become one of the most respected British outdoor photography awards, attracting thousands of entries and some of the finest mountain images captured anywhere in the UK.”

Lena Drapella, one of the judges, shared: “It perfectly captures the classic outdoor photographer’s gamble: wake up at a ridiculous hour, hike in the dark, hope the weather plays nice… and occasionally get rewarded.

“The light skimming across the ridge is stunning, and the whole scene has that ‘yep, totally worth the effort – this time’ feeling we all chase.”

Fellow judge Kat Lawman highlighted the emotional pull of the image: “The lone figure above a sea of clouds evokes a sense of awe and reflection. It goes beyond a beautiful landscape – it tells a deeply human story of journey, reward, and connection with nature.”

Cormac told Trail Magazine: “Winning this recognition is incredible. To have my work celebrated alongside such outstanding shortlisted images is deeply rewarding.

“It reminds me that every early morning, sleepless night, and fog-shrouded mountain climb was worth the effort, each challenge leading to the privilege of capturing a moment as special as this.”

Cormac’s work has been inspired by one of Wales’ most enduring photographers, Alyn Wallace. He told us: “During COVID lockdown I was watching YouTube videos from the late Alyn Wallace of his adventures capturing the night sky in Wales and just was mesmerised.

“I bought a camera in the vain hope I could one day be able to take pictures like he did.

“Still miles away from his, but one day when I give up work perhaps!”

Many of his favourite shots are unplanned and taken in the moment, such as one of his favourites taken at Llangorse Lake.

He added: “It was a lush cold January morning and the lake was so still and then the fisherman arrived. I just knew I had to get them in the shot.”

We asked Cormac how he reacted seeing his works explode and get shared across the world and in national press.

He told us: “It was such a great feeling and makes it all worthwhile on those cold nights you go out till the early hours to try and get a shot!

“I was also able to share that night with two friends who I have made through photography who joined me on the adventure, so it was a fantastic experience from start to finish.”

He explained: “I took up photography after seeing the late Alyn Wallace’s images and adventures on YouTube.

“His work continues to inspire me and so many other photographers I know, and I’m so grateful for the experiences I get while I continue to live this passion which all came about thanks to him.”

Cormac’s photography is currently simply a labour of love, and the enjoyment of sharing his images.

As for future goals, however, he said: “I guess for a goal I would like be able to share my knowledge via workshops or 1-2-1 tuition as have has several requests but just don’t have the time due to work and family life.

“For now, I’m just excited to be able to share my work in the exhibition where you can come along for a great day, explore the local area and also get the chance to take some of my work home with you and buy a selection of my favourite images.”

You can view images from Cormac’s adventures in an outside of Wales on his personal website.

