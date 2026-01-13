Welsh pub launches board game inspired by viral TikTok quiz

Amelia Jones

A Welsh pub that went viral on TikTok with its hilarious pub quiz style videos has launched a popular new board game.

The Lion Hotel pub in Treorchy has gained over 340,000 followers on TikTok thanks to its The Lion Challenge series. The challenge features pub regulars competing against one another in a quiz to win a shot of alcohol.

It is hosted by the pub’s landlord Adrian Emmett, who took over the pub in 2011. The challenges have become widely shared online due to contestants repeatedly getting the quiz questions wrong. One regular in particular has become a familiar face to viewers.

Garyn Lewis has captured the attention of fans thanks to his regular appearances on the challenge, where he is best known for giving hilarious incorrect answers.

His repeated wrong guesses have become a key part of the videos’ appeal, earning him more than 57,000 followers on TikTok in his own right.

Watch the challenge here:

Building on its viral success, The Lion Hotel has now released a board game inspired by the challenge. The game is designed to mirror the format of the videos, allowing players to take part in the quiz challenges at home.

They announced the release of the game on Facebook, it includes question cards, 14 poker chips and two shot glasses, and is available in two versions featuring either 50 or 100 cards. The release was announced on the pub’s Facebook page.

At present, the board games are only available to buy at the pub, although the team hopes to make them available online in the near future.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans, showing the widespread audience the pub has gathered on social media. One commenter wrote: “Can’t wait for these to be available to buy online.”

Another added: “We were watching the reels at family dinner last night. Don’t forget we need one in Sydney Australia for me too.”

You can see more content from The Lion Hotel on their Tiktok and Instagram pages.